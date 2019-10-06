Great Pyramid’s Secret Chamber Could for Real House Pharaoh Khufu, Egyptologist Claims

Pharaoh Khufu’s tomb has long been shrouded in mystery, since no body has been found after decades of excavation work. However, an ancient Egypt connoisseur claims he has found clues to the mystery, having thoroughly studied the findings from the 1992 effort.

An ancient Egypt enthusiast believes he may have uncovered the “greatest ever” scientific evidence of a secret chamber beneath the Great Pyramid of Giza, which could have served as the final resting place for a famous pharaoh.

In Matthew Sibson’s video on the YouTube channel Ancient Atchitects, he explains at length the findings from a 1992 excavation and what he has made of them:

“The excavation was led by Jean Kerisel and had the purpose of conducting a number of non-destructive methods to survey the area around the subterranean chamber and descending passageway beneath the great structure,” Sibson noted, adding the team found a 1.6-meter cavity below one of the passages as well as a small pit above it going down from the horizontal pathway.

The cavity was deemed by the scientists as a naturally occurring anomaly – namely one that happened due to the dissolution of a limestone layer, but Sibson suggested there could be more to it, especially since the cavity also lined up with another “pit” spotted by Kerisel’s team.

"A well shaft that runs through the great structure lines up precisely with the pit below the horizontal section of the descending passageway as does the inclination of the bulk of the descending passageway," he said.

He went on to assume that whatever was beneath the floor could have been intentionally closed up and “the pyramid's lowermost passageways were simply modified to hide it.” "Coincidence, I think not,” Sibson summed up.

He further spoke on the issue with the Daily Star, arguing the only reason to hide the cavity would be if it was a tomb of an affluent person:

"I am inclined to think that what we are looking at is a hidden chamber and the original feature of the Great Pyramid," he added, with the claim largely supporting the assumption made by multiple Egyptologists that the Great Pyramid was designed as Khufu’s burial place, although his remains have never been found in the area.