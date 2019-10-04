Kremlin Reveals How Putin Will Celebrate 67th Birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin remains cheerful, physically vigorous, as well as full of energy – and he’s turning 67 on 7 October.

Putin will spend the day "with relatives and friends outdoors", his spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, answering a question about the president's plans for his birthday.

Last year, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was one of those invited to the Russian leader’s birthday. The former Italian PM even posted a photograph on his Facebook page saying that he was flying "to my friend Vladimir Putin". In 2017, Berlusconi presented Putin with a huge embroidered duvet that featured a life-size image of him and the Russian president shaking hands.

© Sputnik / Archives of the Russian president's press service Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi

In 2017, Putin said that he had celebrated his birthday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, "drinking vodka and eating sausages".

The two heads of state are known to have very good relations and earlier in 2019, the Russian president even presented Xi with ice cream, which he likes a lot, media reported.