'In Love With Curvy Fit Body': Female Ex-Bodybuilder Embraces Glam Model Lifestyle

Commenting on her transformation, the bodybuilder-turned-model said that one should be in love with their life, because “at the end of the day, it’s you that has to live your life.”

A 25-year old former bodybuilder from Germany named Nadine Kerastas has undergone a spectacular transformation after she ditched her fitness regimen in order to become a glamour model.

According to the Daily Star, the one-time bodybuilder now makes a tidy profit via her social media presence and even managed to become a Playboy Playmate.

As Nadine explained to the newspaper, she started doing bodybuilding while dealing with an illness caused by a tick bite, when doctors advised her to join the gym in order to take her mind off the pain.

"I went to the gym and my body changed more and more and I felt better and better with it. My coach became aware of me and asked me if I would be interested in championships and I saw it as a chance to focus on other things instead of my illness," she said. "I started with it and was successful very quickly. I started on many competitions around the world and was five years an International IFBB Bikini Competitor. It was a hard time but I loved it. I was very disciplined and a control freak with my meals and my training."

However, she eventually grew tired of this lifestyle and ditched it in order to embrace her curves and, eventually, to take on a modelling career.

"After I decided to stop with competitions, I got a curvier body and I loved it, so I concentrated on my modelling career with a body with more curves but fit too and I went to Los Angeles for a photoshoot. That has since that my life changed completely," Nadine said. "Everybody loved me so much with my curves and my Instagram was like an explosion. Then I was published in big magazines and was Covergirl & Playmate for Playboy, then FHM etc."

Now, Nadine boasts a 1.3 million-strong Instagram audience and claims that she can earn over £2,000 (about $2,480) per shoot, noting that she “worked really hard” to achieve this and that it is a “full-time job” which requires one “to be active every day and create new ideas and content for your fans and interact with them.”

All in all, she said that she says that leaving all the fitness competition stuff in the past was the right choice, fully embracing her appearance and lifestyle.

"I love my abs and waist. I feel very happy with my look. I don’t miss my hard- trained body, I’m so in love with my curvy thick fit body now and that I can eat my ice cream sometimes. Be in love with your life and do what makes you happy. Because at the end of the day, it’s you that has to live your life," Nadine stated.