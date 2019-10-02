'Next Best Thing': Porn Star Replica Reportedly Poised to Conquer Sex Doll World

The porn star whose likeness was used to create the new love doll said that the silicone creation’s design will retain all of her curves.

The ever-evolving sex doll industry is apparently about to witness yet another new peculiar development as one company now seeks to create a “brilliantly lifelike” and “anatomically correct” reproduction of a real-life porn star, the Daily Star reports.

The $3,500 replica is being “specially engineered” by an enterprise called Real Love Sex Doll whose engineers use “advanced lightweight core platinum silicone” for this undertaking.

Commenting on the project, the manufacturer’s management touted their creation as the “next best thing” to the company of the real porn star.

"It’s amazing and unreal I am about to introduce my very first anatomically-correct sex doll, but it’s true", Kova herself said as quoted by the newspaper. "Very soon, fans will be able take me to bed every night and enjoy the pleasure of my company, and I am very excited about that."

With the first doll being expected to be completed within the next few days, the newspaper also notes that the silicon creation “will stand at five-foot three and be built around a fully articulated skeleton,” with Kova adding that it will be able to “keep all my curves intact on a more flexible, agile frame.”