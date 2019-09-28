The Birds and The Bees...and The Bytes?': Sex Robots Can Reportedly Memorise Human Personalities

A tremendous surge in the popularity of robotic girlfriends, with customers now being able to tailor-make their own version of sex dolls by choosing particular facial and body features, raises public concerns that sexbots could be on the controversial path towards replacing human intimacy.

Sex robots may become an alternative to human interaction due to their ability to memorise personalities, a top manufacturer, AIAI-Tech claimed, according to the Daily Star.

AIAI-Tech, located in Shenzhen, China, recently launched its flagship robotic model Emma, which can engage in a different range of activities with its owner apart from sexual encounters, including answering questions, displaying different facial expressions and generally maintaining a conversation.

Although the head is the only automated part of the robot right now - differentiating Emma from a full-fledged romantic companion - the Al girlfriends have built-in learning ability, can absorb and store information about their user, recognise their owner’s voice, learn answers to particular questions and even remember jokes that you may find funny. The manufacturers are also currently working on the model’s ability to walk and physically engage in sexual contact, in addition to simply turning their heads and moving their mouths.

The dolls that are currently sold in the UK through Cloud Climax for £2,799 come in different measurements and shapes, with the company’s managers suggesting that sex robots could be on their way to replacing human conversation.

“I think that whether dolls or robots surpass the emotional experience of having a relationship with a human being is going to be a different answer for different individuals,” Cloud Climax manager Sam White told the Daily Star. “Having an open mind to date a robot, or build a relationship with a doll, is becoming more of a norm, and I do believe that it is entirely possible.”

While Cloud Climax managers believe that the robots will soon be able to move and engage their whole bodies in the process, constant adjustments and software developments also make them more human-like.

“I see dolls and robots as being an alternative to relationships. People are always going to seek relationships of some kind because it is human nature. Having an alternative option to a traditional human to human relationship is awesome,” White added.

Experts had previously warned that while sex robots can learn from all interactions and have no particular “likes or dislikes”; this may have a detrimental effect on relationships between men and women, by reinforcing gender stereotypes and influencing expectations about women’s behaviour in real life.