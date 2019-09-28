Register
12:56 GMT +328 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Unique dolls

    The Birds and The Bees...and The Bytes?': Sex Robots Can Reportedly Memorise Human Personalities

    © Photo: uniquedolls
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    A tremendous surge in the popularity of robotic girlfriends, with customers now being able to tailor-make their own version of sex dolls by choosing particular facial and body features, raises public concerns that sexbots could be on the controversial path towards replacing human intimacy.

    Sex robots may become an alternative to human interaction due to their ability to memorise personalities, a top manufacturer, AIAI-Tech claimed, according to the Daily Star.

    AIAI-Tech, located in Shenzhen, China, recently launched its flagship robotic model Emma, which can engage in a different range of activities with its owner apart from sexual encounters, including answering questions, displaying different facial expressions and generally maintaining a conversation.

    Although the head is the only automated part of the robot right now - differentiating Emma from a full-fledged romantic companion - the Al girlfriends have built-in learning ability, can absorb and store information about their user, recognise their owner’s voice, learn answers to particular questions and even remember jokes that you may find funny. The manufacturers are also currently working on the model’s ability to walk and physically engage in sexual contact, in addition to simply turning their heads and moving their mouths.

     

    The dolls that are currently sold in the UK through Cloud Climax for £2,799 come in different measurements and shapes, with the company’s managers suggesting that sex robots could be on their way to replacing human conversation.

    “I think that whether dolls or robots surpass the emotional experience of having a relationship with a human being is going to be a different answer for different individuals,” Cloud Climax manager Sam White told the Daily Star. “Having an open mind to date a robot, or build a relationship with a doll, is becoming more of a norm, and I do believe that it is entirely possible.”

    While Cloud Climax managers believe that the robots will soon be able to move and engage their whole bodies in the process, constant adjustments and software developments also make them more human-like. 

    “I see dolls and robots as being an alternative to relationships. People are always going to seek relationships of some kind because it is human nature. Having an alternative option to a traditional human to human relationship is awesome,” White added.

    Experts had previously warned that while sex robots can learn from all interactions and have no particular “likes or dislikes”; this may have a detrimental effect on relationships between men and women, by reinforcing gender stereotypes and influencing expectations about women’s behaviour in real life.

    Tags:
    artificial intelligence, UK, China, sex robots, Sex Dolls
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse