Watch Woman Strip Naked to Allegedly Prove to a Walmart Guard She Wasn't Stealing

People tend to become annoyed if, while going out of a store, the alarms light up and a security guard stops them to ask for a review. However, a woman in a Walmart in Mexico City took her indignation to a whole new level.

A bizarre situation was captured on video at the Tepeyac Walmart in Mexico City when a guard stopped a woman, reportedly suspecting her of having stolen something from the store.

The security camera footage shows the woman peeling off her skirt and proceeding to the exit when she is apparently asked to show what's beneath her shirt. She takes off her shirt too in an apparently angry manner and walks out of the supermarket with her clothes in her hands.

Circula en Redes Sociales el momento en que presuntamente personal de seguridad de una plaza comercial en @TuAlcaldiaGAM le piden a una mujer una revisión y ella reacciona así 👇🏽👀 pic.twitter.com/3APPrG7ZFM — JORGE BECERRIL JB/8 (@MrElDiablo8) September 24, 2019

​The stripping incident has gone viral on social networks, with netizens supporting the woman and expressing their dissatisfaction at the guard's actions.

​The video of what happened in the Tepeyac Walmart does not provide details regarding when the incident occurred, but the supermarket chain has so far not issued an official statement on the matter.