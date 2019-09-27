Florida School Test Prompts Parent Anger After Quiz Question Refers to 'Idiot' Trump

The school district of Palm Beach County, Florida, opened an investigation into an incident at the Watson B. Duncan Middle School after a student showed her parents a controversial test question in a simple quiz, media reported.

The question that sparked the parent's ire used the phrase: "45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot". The four choices were Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, and Jimmy Carter.

It is known to most that Trump is the current 45th US president, who took office in 2017. Trump is also represents as a Republican and prior to his political career he was a real estate businessperson.

After a pupil showed her father the question, the dad reportedly went to the school administration.

"This was an actual question on my daughter's middle school test today. Furious. Going to raise some hell with the principle. Indoctrination will not continue. (See word “idiot” at the end of our presidents multiple choice answer). Not having it!", the angry parent said earlier on Twitter.

© Photo: Twitter/@CamCamcary A Florida middle school teacher has reportedly been reassigned after an online quiz question for students referred to President Trump as an "idiot"

The school's principal later sent a letter to all parents.

"Hello Duncan Middle School Parents, this is Principal Philip D'Amico. A question on a quiz given by your child's Computer Applications teacher yesterday was brought to my attention this morning. The question was inappropriate and demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgment on the part of the teacher. An investigation is now underway, and the teacher has been reassigned during this process. Because this is an open inquiry, I am not at liberty to share any additional details with you at this point. I apologize for this incident, and for the offensive verbiage used in the question. Thank you for your patience, and your continued support of Watson B. Duncan Middle School", the letter said, cited by WPTV.

Since posting the screened question the parent has changed the settings of his account to private.

By Thursday evening, however, he had switched his account settings back and posted several tweets in support the school's alleged investigation.

My kids say they are glad I did the right thing. Their friends are all happy she has been temporarily removed. — Cam Cary (@CamCamcary) September 27, 2019

So for those that called this fake. Maybe not so much... — Cam Cary (@CamCamcary) September 27, 2019

The company Quizlet - which provided the software program for the quiz - has not responded to media inquiries.