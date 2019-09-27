Tekashi 6ix9ine Opts Out of Witness Protection, Says Will Pay For Security - Report

The notorious rapper believes he will be able to continue his music career, live a life of fame and survive, despite testifying against his accomplices.

Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known professionally as Tekashi 6ix9ine, turned down membership in the US witness protection program, opting instead to pay for his own security, TMZ reported, citing unnamed sources claiming to be close to the performer.

The TMZ report asserts that Tekashi testified against enough people to be seriously concerned about his physical well-being after he is released from prison, and the only solution that would work for him – 24/7 private security - would be costly. He also has a number of relatives who fear for their lives, so the security detail will become overwhelmingly expensive, the report speculates.

Following reports that his legal bills would be astronomical, it is unclear how much money the rapper has left. According to The Daily Mail, his net worth is estimated to be anywhere between $1 million and $10 million.

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine believes he will be able to continue making music and capitalize on it, and believes the notoriety of his case will boost his career once he gets back to it.

The rapper was sent behind bars in 2015 for making a sex tape with minor. While he did not participate, he was involved in the production, The Daily Mail report recalls. In November 2018, he was charged along with five others, for involvement in drug sales and two shootings. According to prosecutors, his accomplices were part of a Nine Trey sect of a Gangsta Bloods gang.

Tekashi reportedly flipped immediately and struck a deal with law enforcement. Over the course of the last three days he has testified against his accomplices and also implicated several celebrities, including rapper Jim Jones and Cardi B. The latter has denied being a part of any gang.

It is unclear how much time Tekashi will serve behind bars, the report says. Before he struck the deal, he was facing 47 years. It is possible that he could walk free for time already served. Tekashi reportedly believes that he will be released as early as next year, the TMZ report says.