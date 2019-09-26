Cardi B Recalls Photographer Sticking Out Penis at Her as Part of ‘Crazy’ Barter Exchange

When elaborating on sexual abuse and coercion in today’s society, the rapper brought up a saucy episode from her partnership with a glossy magazine where she was to be covered and, interestingly, it is not the unconsented show of naked genitalia that she found most revolting, but the boss’ attitude.

Cardi B has complained about having been sexually harassed during a photoshoot, with the magazine’s top management sharing no compassion for her over the incident.

Addressing radio host Angie Martinez while giving an interview for a series of Untold Stories of Hip-Hop, the star remarked that the photographer had literally offered a barter swap to her: suggesting that she exchange sexual intercourse for an opportunity to appear on the glossy magazine pages.

“The photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his d*** out!” Cardi recounted the sequence of events sharing her indignation: “I was so f***ing mad. I was just like, ‘This is crazy’”.

However, it’s not the coercion attempt that that drove her crazy, but the magazine owner's reaction - or rather, the absence thereof:

“I was like, ‘You’re f***ing bugging. You know what? I’m out. But you know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?’” the rap singer shared, giving no name of the magazine in question or the photographer.

When asked to share her stance on the MeToo movement, Cardi recalled that the issue is not new to local women in Bronx, her native town where, she admitted sexual harassment regularly occurs.

“There’s girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you’ve got to do a certain type of thing for the most bulls*** s***", she said. “It happens, really, every day”.

Cardi assumed such a thing would never happen to her again, in the era of social networks and ubiquitous Internet coverage: “Oh hell no”, she retorted, adding jokingly that should the "d***" incident happen again, she would “put you on blast on my Instagram".