New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s former bodyguard has been arrested for creating havoc on the bustling streets of India’s Moradabad city while high on steroids.

The chaos allegedly initiated by Anas Qureshi, which left many people bruised and a vehicle damaged, lasted until police officials overpowered him using a fishing net and ropes, a purported video of the incident revealed on Thursday.

A 45-second video of the strongly built man, which is making the rounds on social media, shows a group of around seven policemen trying to control both the allegedly intoxicated Qureshi, as well as an outraged crowd that had gathered on the street.

The people can be heard yelling in the background while Qureshi can be seen zoning out for a couple of seconds before bending down to sit or lie down on the road.

A bodygaurd, reportedly on high dose of steroids, went berserk on a busy street in UP's Moradabad district & attacked several vehicles. Doctors claims that he has lost his mental balance.

​Police, along with residents of the locality where the bouncer lost his cool, controlled him with a fishing net. He can also be seen arguing with police officials while covered in a fish net.

Qureshi tried to free himself, but the cops had him quite under their control.

According to reports, Qureshi overdosed on an undisclosed stamina-boosting steroid which he consumed before hitting the gym.

Later, Qureshi was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared his condition serious and referred him to a mental hospital located in the nearby city of Bareilly in the state of Uttar Pradesh.