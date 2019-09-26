Register
07:34 GMT +326 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Army commanders issued a special memo for soldiers and service members, warning of the potential of mass shootings launched by 'incels' during screenings of the upcoming thriller Joker

    'Run If You Can': US Army Warns 'Incels' Could Launch Massacres Amid 'Joker' Screenings - Report

    © Photo: Twitter/@WhoaInteresting
    Society
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe

    According to the commonly met definition, an "incel" is a person - part of an online subculture - who describe themselves as involuntarily single or celibate, meaning they are unable to find a romantic or a sexual partner despite an overwhelming wish to have one. This inner mental condition they describe as 'inceldom'.

    US Army commanders issued a special memo for soldiers and service members, warning of the potential of mass shootings launched by 'incels' during screenings of the upcoming thriller "Joker", Fox News reported.

    In particular, the memo excerpts said: “identify two escape routes” and “run, hide, fight [...] Run if you can. if you’re stuck, hide, and stay quiet. If a shooter finds you, fight with whatever you can”.

    The US Army issued its warning in response to increased posting activity on social media and on the so-called dark web by self-described incels lately detected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to Fox News.

    The US Army report stressed that incels “idolize the Joker character, the violent clown from the Batman series, admiring his depiction as a man who must pretend to be happy, but eventually fights back against bullies”.

    The US Army’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) warned in a separate memo, citing "credible" intelligence from Texas law enforcement, of “disturbing and very specific chatter” on the dark web targeting an unknown movie theater, according to Fox News.

    "Commanders need to be aware of this threat for soldier and family safety and to increase situational awareness should they choose to attend the release of this movie at a local theater", the memo said.

    According to the media report, many mass shootings in the US have been carried out by white American males who identify themselves as incels. In particular, James Holmes, who opened fire in a crammed movie theater during a screening of 'The Dark Knight' in 2012 Aurora, Colorado, purportedly became something of a hero within the incel community, according to Fox News.

    'Joker' will not be screened in the same theater where Holmes shot and killed 12 and injured 70.

    Earlier, relatives of Aurora massacre victims signed an open letter to Warner Bros., voicing their concerns about the upcoming movie premier, which tells a grim criminal life story of one of Batman's (The Dark Knight) primary cartoon enemies: The Joker.

    Related:

    Texas Forms Domestic Terrorism Task Force After El Paso Mass Shooting - Governor Abbott
    Trump Says Held Good Meeting on Preventing Mass Shootings, Bipartisan Talks Ongoing
    Evangelist Leader Suggests Teaching Americans Evolution Contributed to Mass Shootings
    ‘Insensitive’ Fashion Statement: Menswear Brand Slammed For Mass Shooting-Themed Collection
    ‘You Start to Go Mad’: Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About His Role in ‘Joker’
    Tags:
    inceldom, incel, warning, US Army, massacres, movie, Joker, Warner Bros, Batman
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People taking pictures in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow
    Splendour of Fall at Its Best: Travel Tips to Beat Autumn Blues
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse