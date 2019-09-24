Veteran Bollywood Actress Wishes to Scuba Dive at 81, Twitterati Salutes Her Spirit

In an interview with former Bollywood town actress and author Twinkle Khanna, Waheeda said the adventurous underwater sport still remains on her bucket list.
A video clip that Twinkle shared with her five million Twitter followers on Monday showed Waheeda brushing off a surprised Twinkle’s “You want to go scuba diving at 81?” question with a simple “So what!”
Waheeda Rehman's bucket list item SHOCKED @mrsfunnybones. We hope you're following @TweakIndia across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter as we gear up for our big launch on September 30! pic.twitter.com/bjYBPzzcul— Tweak India (@TweakIndia) September 23, 2019
Twinkle said she “loves her (Waheeda’s) spirit!”
The 14-second long video footage has already gathered around 15,000 views.
People on social media reacted positively to the clip.
Go for it to Waheeda ji I am sure you will accomplish that with grace and elan. Would love to see you do it.— bhatiasum68 (@bhatiasumeet681) September 24, 2019
Yes....so what...age is only a number isn't it!!— Shobha Parmani (@ShobhaParmani) September 23, 2019
Waheeda at 81 , …. wants to go for scuba diving ? Dev Anand influence !😀— ravi (@ravides44886166) September 24, 2019
Waheeda was appearing as a guest on a TV chat show, joined by other former Bollywood superstars including Dharmendra and Asha Parekh, sharing anecdotes of their time spent on film sets together during the 1960s and 70s.
During a live video call on the same show, megastar Amitabh Bachchan talked about how he literally “worshipped” Waheeda back in those days.
A Padma Bhushan award recipient, Waheeda received recognition for her work in the Hindi movie industry in 1957.
