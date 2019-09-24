Register
09:56 GMT +324 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Greta Thunberg pauses as she speaks at the Society for Ethical Culture, 9 September 2019 in New York

    'How Dare You': Angry Greta Thunberg Goes Viral for Lecturing Global Leaders on Climate Change

    © AP Photo / Jeenah Moon
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe

    The teenage climate idol and global media darling has made a ripple with her emotional speech, accusing politicians of having stolen “her dreams and her childhood”.

    Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has chastised world leaders for their failure to take decisive steps to thwart the climate crisis in a passionate speech at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, which she called a “betrayal”.

    “You are still not mature enough to tell it like it is. You are failing us. But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal,” Thunberg, the figurehead of a worldwide 'school strike' movement in which thousands of children have walked away from school to protest climate change, said.

    ​Seemingly disappointed with the politicians' perceived inaction in the face of what she's described as an imminent catastrophe, Thunberg lashed out with brash accusations.

    “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” a tearful Thunberg grimaced, visibly shaking. “The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us I say we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line,” she said.

    Given the controversy that surrounds Greta Thunberg, who is often seen as brave fighter, a political tool and a climate fanatic depending on who you ask, her burning speech triggered polarising reactions, ranging from delight to extreme scepticism.

    None other that Donald Trump, the perennial target of the climate movement, sarcastically praised Greta as a “very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future”. The two crossed paths the very same evening, Thunberg rewarding the president with a fixed stare.

    ​Many found the 16-year-old's very appearance in New York, for which she took a sabbatical from school and crossed the Atlantic in a symbolic voyage on board a €4 million zero-emissions yacht, unbecoming.

    ​Some drew a comparison between Greta Thuberg and writer and activist Severn Cullis-Suzuki, the daughter of US climate activist David Suzuki. As a girl, she received a lot of praise for her fiery speech before the UN in 1992.

    ​“Child abuse” was another recurrent theme.

    ​Others dubbed Thunberg's speech “aphorism-induced narcolepsy”.

    ​Still others berated Thunberg for failing to address the world's largest polluters, such as China, India and Africa, instead focusing her guilt trips on the Western world.

    ​Even in her home country Sweden, where she is almost beatified by the sympathetic media, many were not happy with her appearance.

    “Now this is getting scary for real”, a user mused.

    ​“Who stole Greta's childhood? Perhaps the question should be addressed to the parents,” writer and blogger Katerina Janouch wrote. Thunberg has a wide medical record that includes depression and an eating disorder, whereas her current diagnoses include obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and Asperger's syndrome. Incidentally, Beata, her little sister, has also been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Asperger's and OCD.

    ​“The gal is about ti become the Messiah and deliver the entire world from evil. Honestly though, she wasn't feeling well today. And no adult stopped this hysteria”, another one scoffed.

    ​Thunberg's climate activism sparked a nationwide movement in Sweden, which later mushroomed to dozens of countries, earning her a Nobel Prize nomination alongside an array of awards and making her a media darling.

    Related:

    Climate Activist Greta Thunberg 'Evil-Eyeing' at Trump at the UN Climate Action Summit - Video
    Group of 16 Teenage Climate Activists Headed by Greta Thunberg Files UN Complaint - UNICEF
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, UN General Assembly, Greta Thunberg, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Perfectly Preserved Mummy of Ancient Egypt's Official to Go on Display in Cairo's New Museum
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse