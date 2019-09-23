The Power of Literature: Netizens Cheer Oprah Teams Up With Apple to Build 'Global Book Club'

While Oprah’s book club’s selections are being promoted via Apple Books app, her interviews with the books’ authors are going to be available on the company’s TV streaming service.

Famous American talk show host Oprah Winfrey and tech giant Apple have recently announced a new cooperation of theirs which is aimed at building “a vibrant, global book club that has the power to both transport and transform people — turning every book into an opportunity for self-discovery, and bringing the world together through reading”, according to a statement posted on the company’s website.

As per this partnership, Oprah’s new Book Club series, which will feature her interviewing the authors of her book club picks, will become available on the Apple TV+ streaming service, with the first episode expected to premiere on 1 November and a new episode coming out every two months.

The book club’s selections are also being promoted on Apple Books app where the first title, “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, is already available for pre-order.

The only thing more thrilling than being captivated by a book is being able to share it with others. Which is why I’m excited to bring @oprahsbookclub to @apple starting TODAY! My first pick, The Water Dancer by the brilliant Ta-Nehisi Coates. It will enthrall you. #ReadwithUs pic.twitter.com/DG99kTKrWu — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) 23 сентября 2019 г.

"I am who I am today because of the experience of learning to read at an early age. Reading opened up a whole world for me beyond the red dirt road and my grandmother’s porch in Mississippi", Oprah said. "I want to do that for everybody. And the opportunity to do this with Apple, to speak to people all over the world about the pleasures, the excitement, the tension, the drama that a good book can bring you … I don’t know what’s better than that".

Apple CEO Tim Cook also remarked that "few people in the world can bring us together like Oprah, whose compassion and grace celebrating the power of books are unmatched", adding his company is honored by this opportunity to "provide a new platform for Oprah’s Book Club and support the American Library Association in opening hearts and minds to the joy of reading".

News of this development were met with cheers and approval by many social media users, with some voicing concerns about an "illiteracy crisis" allegedly threatening the United States.

Going to the bookstore today! I love going to the bookstore; the energy, the people, the coffee, the pizza, and the new books!!!👍🏾💚💚💚 — Ashley Benton (@AshBenton) 23 сентября 2019 г.

@Oprah: There is an illiteracy crisis in this country. #1in5 kids can’t read. They have #dyslexia. Millions of children are being denied their right to a “Free Appropriate Public Education” (FAPE) under IDEA/504. Schools often breach IEPs. Accountability is lacking.@moms4FAPE pic.twitter.com/gaxrdnhGti — SKH (@SKH245) 23 сентября 2019 г.

Ok! You convinced me. Gotta check it out! #ReadWithUs 📚 — Marisa Tigney (@LovelymarisaT) 23 сентября 2019 г.