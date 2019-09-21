‘Sexism Vs Sexism, Dems’ Logic': Madonna Sends Ripples Online With Barb at Trump’s Manhood

Underage kids swearing on stage, lewd remarks, and an imitated sex act to deliver a political message - this dramatic opening of Madonna’s show in the Big Apple will hardly be forgotten.

Despite her typically late arrival on-stage, the 61-year-old pop star seems to have had room for everything during her iconic Madame X show in New York - from perfect vocal exercises to a couple of signature antics in front of her 2,000 fans.

She even tried to carry out a sex act on herself, but stopped, apparently to the relief of many, and after performing her 1986 hit Papa Don't Preach, Madonna said on-stage: "I think it's important women have the right to decide what to do with their bodies".

The singer then shifted to politics when she made a circumstantial scathing remark about the US president, saying: "What do you call a man with a small penis?" before allegedly repeating purposefully out loud after a voice from the audience prompted: "Donald Trump!"

"This the best she can come up with?" one disappointed netizen wrote, while another lamented that "she is not wine" and thus "is not improving with age".

"Fighting hatred with hatred", another admitted, before summing up that it is a typical Democratic approach.

"Icon turned embarrassment", another jokingly remarked, while another playfully exaggerated, saying she is "old enough to be his mum":

After the lewd remark about Trump, three of her daughters climbed on stage, with Madge asking one of the adopted twins, seven-year-old Stella, what she wanted to say to the crowd, with the latter responding: "MeToo".

Stella then went on to join efforts in a chorus with her twin Esther, chanting "You’re not my b***h" together with the crowd.