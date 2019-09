The Moscow international festival “Circle of Light”, an open-air autumn event has immersed the Russian capital in an atmosphere of geometric and light illusions, forming a fantasy world, filled with the beauty of emotions.

A spectacular water and pyrotechnics show starts in Moscow on the evening of 24 September, with light displays and laser shows at the Bolshoi and Maly theatres, Victory Park, and the Ostankino TV tower. For the first time in the history of the "Circle of Light", it will be held at the Polytechnic Museum.

The festival lasts from 20 to 24 September.

