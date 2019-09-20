UK Rapper Splits Public by Brandishing Boris Johnson's Fake Severed Head at Mercury Music Prize

24-year-old rapper slowthai, whose real name is Tyron Kaymone Frampton, was nominated for an award for his album titled “Nothing Great About Britain”.

The annual Mercury music prize in the UK turned scandalous as the English rapper slowthai presented the public with a fake severed head of Boris Johnson.

The rap star took off his T-shirt and yelled "F*** Boris Johnson, f*** everything" during the show at the Eventim Apollo in London, while brandishing Johnson's decapitated effigy to the public.

Following the controversial stunt, the musician published an Instagram post where he is posing with Johnson's "head" in a "F*** Boris" t-shirt, with every letter stylised to appear as the UK prime minister naked.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram FUCK BORIS TSHIRTS OUT NOW!!!!!! LINK IN BIO SHOP.SLOWTHAI.COM Публикация от slowthai (@slowthai) 19 Сен 2019 в 1:42 PDT

The rapper's act stirred a mixed reaction from the public. Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood expressed his ire at slowthai's stunt, calling it a sickening attack against an individual.

Meanwhile, social media users did not leave the controversy unaddressed either. One Twitterian suggested that "someone's probably going to end up getting killed" because of this.

Others took aim at the BBC that live-streamed the event, saying that there was no way the broadcaster did not know about it.