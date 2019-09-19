Register
19 September 2019
    Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, talks about the new iPhone 11 Pro and Max, during an event to announce new products Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Cupertino, Calif

    Worldwide iPhone 11 Craze Before New iPhone Rollout via In-Store Sales

    © AP Photo / Tony Avelar
    On 10 September Apple unveiled its new iPhone 11 lineup with the in-store launch date set for 20 September. However, substantial preparations from new-iPhone hunters started in advance, including people camping outside stores and buying others spots in queues to be the first ones to get the gadget.

    The new Apple-branded iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone 11 that will be available in stores from 20 September onwards are plugged by the company to be the “most powerful iPhones ever” with triple-cameras, larger batteries and other tech and design improvements.

    While some Internet users have mocked the new phone’s three-camera design, most iPhone lovers were not taken aback by these comments and still prepared to get their hands on the cherished gadget in advance.

    The company is not unused to long queues and overnight anticipation of its products, with the iPhone 11 launch not being an exception to the rule. Some Apple hunters were spotted camping outside the Orchard Road Apple Store in Singapore which surprisingly attracted a large crowd of buyers who were ready to stay awake for more than 24 hours to be the first ones in line.

    Asia One news outlet even produced a survival guide for those selflessly willing to wait for the new iPhone model, with advice from the media source including bringing portable fans, spraying mist from water bottles and stocking up on “haze masks” due to hazardous air quality season in Singapore – which nevertheless did not stop the crowd from staying outdoors, even after warnings from the authorities.

    ​In Russia, where the prices for the new iPhones are expected to be the highest in comparison to all other countries – around $2053 for iPhone 11 Pro Max in comparison to $1449 in the US - people went as far as to start selling their places in a queue several days prior to iPhone 11 in-store arrivals.

    Two of the most prominent Russian classified ads websites ‘Avito’ and ‘Yula’ have displayed a number of adverts uploaded by random users who were offering their services to stay up in a store line for up to three days, by one or in group shifts, with the most expensive offer on the ‘Yula’ website currently charging more than $4,000 (RUR 300,000) for the service.

    iPhone 11
    © Photo: youla.ru/screenshot
    "Selling a place for the new iPhone 11. Ready to queue for up to 3 days. ADVANCE PAYMENT 50 thousand rubles. Ready to notarize. Message me or call. Bargaining is possible," said one of the adverts on the 'Yula' website.
    iPhone 11
    © Photo: youla.ru/screenshot
    "I will stand for you in the queue for the new iPhone 11; bargaining is possible, waiting for real calls, asking jokers not to call," another advert read.

    While some Apple fans managed to pre-order the new iPhone models in advance, and now are waiting for their shipments to be sent, from 20 September onwards, some users shared taunting memes about the worldwide craze that always surrounds the release of new iPhones.

    Tags:
    Russia, Singapore, IPhone, Apple
