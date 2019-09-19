Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally announced earlier in September that he would run for re-election ahead of the 21 October vote.

Justin Trudeau has found himself in trouble over photos and videos that were recently published online. The Canadian prime minister was forced to apologise for wearing brownface when attending an Arabian Nights-themed party when he was a teacher.

Later, however, two more pictures have appeared of Trudeau wearing an afro wig and blackface while trying to portray Jamaican artist Harry Belafonte in order to sing "Day-O" at a talent show at his high school.

The best part about watching Trudeau fall on his sword of hypocrisy has been watching the MSM.



CBC who tried to bury this story, has literally been in mourning.#DefundCBC#albertaseparation pic.twitter.com/d1tqnFRa1W — Alberta Separation (@albertaseparate) September 19, 2019

Another picture of Trudeau wearing blackface emerged in a video obtained by Global News and verified by a member of the Liberal Party's campaign.

Now a THIRD example of Trudeau blacking up. This time in a video while he makes stupid faces.



Far from a one time mistake, this appears to be some kind of bizarre racist fetish of his.pic.twitter.com/u8tnTx1f58 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 19, 2019

​Brown or blackface is often regarded offensive to black, South Asian, and Latin American communities for encouraging stereotypes and mocking non-white cultures.

The photos were published days after the Canadian election season formally kicked off, after Trudeau asked Canada's Governor General Julie Payette to dissolve the parliament, setting the ground for a 21 October vote.