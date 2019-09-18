Florida Couple Up the Ante by Having Sex in Patrol Car Amid DUI Arrest

A Florida couple had sex in the back of a deputy officer’s patrol car Friday, moments after being arrested on driving under the influence (DUI) charges in Fernandina Beach.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Seth Thomas, 31, and Megan Lynn Mondanaro, 35, were stopped by an unidentified deputy Friday night for drunk bicycling.

The pair were riding bikes without lights and were nearly hit by a car before they were stopped by the deputy and arrested for drunk biking. The two had been drinking beer at a local bar, and seven cans of beer were found in Thomas’ backpack.

“Florida law considers any vehicle that is powered by the human body or a combination of the human body and a motor as a vehicle. In order for the vehicle to be classified as a bicycle, it must travel at speeds under 20 miles per hour. Since a bicycle is considered a vehicle, it is subject to the same restrictions as any other vehicles on the road,” criminal justice attorney office Parks & Braxton writes on its website.

According to an arrest report first obtained by First Coast News, the couple took off their clothes and started having sex in the patrol car after being arrested. Thomas was completely unclothed, while Mondanaro remained partially clothed.

It’s unclear if either Thomas or Mondanaro were handcuffed after being placed in the patrol car.

Upon realizing that the couple was having sex, police officers removed Thomas from the cruiser, at which point he took off running, according to multiple reports. However, officers later tracked him down behind a local ice creamery. Mondanaro kicked two deputies multiple times before she was restrained by officials, the Providence Journal reported.

In addition to the DUI, Thomas was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition and two counts of threats against public officials, according to Jacksonville.com. He was also charged with “attempted escape, resisting arrest with violence, unnatural lascivious act, exposing sexual organs and theft,” the report states. Mondanaro was charged with unnatural or lascivious act, exposing sexual organs and resisting arrest.