Register
17:55 GMT +318 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Weight

    Too Fat to Dance? 50kg British Girl Fired From Marrakesh Hotel Week After Being Hired

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 22
    Subscribe

    Elena Smith, who was hired by a Marrakesh hotel for dancing performances, was sacked from her job just a week after arrival amid her weight not conforming to the venue’s standards.

    23-year-old British dancer Elena Smith said she was fired from a hotel in Marrakesh where she was supposed to be doing dance sets after being branded “too fat”, the Daily Mail reported.

    Elena, who claims to weigh around 57kg now, applied for the job online by sending pictures of herself and videos to the unnamed Marrakesh hotel in April 2019. After a Face Time interview, the dancer was hired to perform at dinner shows and events with other dancers until January 2020, for which she flew out to Morocco this June.

    However, after just a week at her new job, Smith was sacked from the hotel where she was supposed to be performing sets in different styles, as her manager urged her to lose weight on behalf of the hotel.

    “My manager told me that the bosses at the hotel had complained that I was too fat and that they were thinking of firing me because of it", the dancer told the Daily Mail. “I was totally shocked. Since I'd arrived in Marrakesh, I'd lost weight because of training anyway, so to hear they thought I was too fat was really surprising”.

    “I explained that I was going to the gym every day and eating healthy food and that I knew my own body so there wasn't anything more I could really do, but they just told me I had to find a way to lose weight”.

    The British dancer, who is now back in her native Epsom, claimed that her weight had dropped to around 50kg during the job at the hotel, but that she is now back at 57kg.

    Smith, who is a graduate of the Centre PAC dancing academy, has reportedly fought a “starve then binge” eating disorder this year known as EDNOS, for which she has been officially diagnosed. The dancer said that she was devastated by the news, as they made her feel great “self-consciousness” about her weight.

    “My manager said that she was going to fight for me so that I didn't have to leave, and I managed to lose a further 2kg in a week, but when I went in the following Saturday, I was told I didn't have a job anymore”, Smith revealed. “I was handed my final pay and told that the bosses no longer wanted me because I was too fat”.

    Smith also argued that the hotel did not even pay for her tickets back home, despite initially promising to do so.

    A spokesperson from the hotel said that they were “very surprised” by Smith’s claims, arguing that it was the dancer who had decided to leave the job, also insisting that the value of her air ticket was later reimbursed.

    Tags:
    Great Britain, fat, obesity, dancing, dancer, Morocco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Alice Joyce to Kim Kardashian: Feminine Beauty Ideals Throughout the Years
    From Alice Joyce to Kim Kardashian: Feminine Beauty Ideals Throughout the Years
    Not Hot, Nor Spicey
    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse