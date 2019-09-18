Register
16:25 GMT +318 September 2019
    Fans Across the World Pay Tribute to Jimi Hendrix on 49th Anniversary of Legendary Guitarist's Death

    © AP Photo / Peter Kemp
    Society
    People across the world honored one of the world's most talented artists in rock history by posting their own memories and well-wishings across social media. The singer-songwriter and guitarist rose to fame for his eclectic, psychedelic showmanship and pioneered a sound used by future artists in the music industry.

    Fans of the late Jimi Hendrix took to social media to pay tribute to the iconic guitarist 49 years after his his death on 18 September 1970.

    The legendary frontman to the Jimi Hendrix Experience died of an apparent overdose of Vesparax sleeping pills at the Samarkand Hotel in Notting Hill, Kensington, where he was staying with his then-girlfriend, Monika Dannemann. Hendrix died, aged 27.

    Hendrix's former girlfriend, Kathy Etchingham, requested the Metropolitan Police in 1992 to reopen an investigation into his death, according to reports, but Scotland Yard later announced that evidence of foul play proved 'inconclusive' and dropped the inquiry a year later.

    Fans Pay Tribute to the Voodoo Child

    One Twitter user called Hendrix "an absolute genius and possibly the greatest guitarist ever" and gave a snapshot of a London Underground board complete with a mashup of song titles rearranged in poetry.

    "Forever loved and never forgotten," they said.

    ​Comedian Maria Shehata said that she couldn't believe his mainstream career had only four years. "That's crazy to me," she said whilst posting a tribute video of Mr Hendrix performing "Hey Joe".

    ​Reflecting on Hendrix's legacy, Brian Moses, a musician and poet, said that he had seen him perform at the Albert Hall in February 1969 and Isle of Wight Festival in 1970.

    "Such an immense talent and huge influence", Mr Moses said. "Looked out for his ghost when I visited Woodstock".

    ​Steve Thomas CBE, Chair of the Welsh Canal and River Trust, said that Jimi Hendrix was the "greatest rock guitarist bar none" and said that the "thrill of a lifetime" was to see his white Woodstock Stratocaster at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, Washington.

    His "searing rendition" of the Star-Spangled Banner" was a "blazing protest against Vietnam", Mr Thomas added.

    ​Born Johnny Allen Hendrix on 27 November, 1942, Jimi Hendrix was a pioneer of rock and roll arguably one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Raised on rock and roll and blues music, his father, Al, encouraged him to play the guitar, which he bought for the aspiring musician when he was 16 years old.

    He would later meet Chas Chandler from the British rock band The Animals and the two formed held talks on convincing Hendrix to move to London to form the Jimi Hendrix Experience with drummer Mitch Mitchell and bass player Noel Redding. In just four years, the band would make their mark on history through songs such as 'Foxy Lady', 'The Wind Cries Mary', 'All Along The Watchtower' and 'Fire', but notably for his "Star Spangled Banner" performance at Woodstock Music Festival in 1969.

     

     

