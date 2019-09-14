Register
07:23 GMT +314 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Marilyn Monroe

    New Doc Tells How Three Conspirators Created Myth of Marilyn Monroe’s Death

    © Photo: Lawrence Schiller
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    The final episode of Fox’s documentary that looks into the circumstances of the death of the world-famous actress is scheduled for airing this Sunday.

    Conspiracy theories about Marilyn Monroe’s death did not appear by word of mouth; they were deliberately designed and launched by a very concrete group of people, claims Donald McGovern, the author of ‘Murder Orthodoxies: A Non-Conspiracist's View of Marilyn Monroe's Death.’

    “The conspiracy theories about Marilyn’s death as they exist now did not exist in the 60’s. They grew exponentially from the 60’s to where we are now,” McGovern says, quoted by Fox.

    McGovern’s story comprises the backbone of the final episode of Fox Nations series “Scandalous: The Death of Marilyn Monroe” to be aired this Sunday. The episode will detail how three people conspired to pin the death of the Hollywood star on the Kennedys.

    According to the documentary, the cabal of conspirators included Jack Clemmons, the policeman who first arrived at the scene; Maurice Reis, the president of The Motion Picture Alliance for the Preservation of American Ideals and Walter Winchell, a right-wing writer.

    The three conspirators met for the first time months after Monroe’s death, the documentary says.

    Reis, who was paranoid of a purported “Communist invasion into Hollywood,” kept tabs on many movie stars, including Monroe. At the meeting, he told the other two about Monroe’s alleged sexual relations with John F. Kennedy. The trio then forged the likely fabrication into a story of how Robert Kennedy ordered her assassination to cover up the affair.

    The story needed something that could pass as evidence; enter Clemmons, who kept saying that he noticed discrepancies at the scene when he first entered Monroe’s bedroom. His testimony relied primarily on the notorious drinking glass which was supposedly missing and, therefore, Monroe could not have swallowed dozens of sedatives. On the photo published by the police, the drinking glass can be seen next to Monroe’s bed. Clemmons stated that the movie star’s housekeeper was destroying evidence in a washing machine.

    According to the documentary, Clemmons had a good reason to spread stories discrediting the Los Angeles Police, as the Department had earlier ousted him.

    For the conspiracy to go viral, the trio needed a platform which was provided by Winchell, who was a “very powerful New York gossip columnist.”

    “Winchell serialized what essentially was a theory. That Bobby Kennedy and Marilyn had had an affair and that Bobby Kennedy had Marilyn murdered. I don’t know that Winchell ever comes out and says that. But it’s insinuated,” McGovern says in the documentary.

    But one has to be careful with conspiracy theories, as they often backfire, which was exactly what happened. Ten years later, after the Clemmons-Reis-Winchell theory became popular, the iconic US novelist Norman Mailer published his instant bestseller “Marilyn: The Biography”.

    In the final chapter of the book, Mailer turned the conspiracy theory on its head and alleged that the movie star was killed by the conspirators themselves, who then came up with their theory to cover up their own crime.

    Monroe was found dead on the morning of 5 August 1962 in her bed. The autopsy indicated acute poisoning by two brands of strong sedatives. As a result of the conspiracy theories, the investigation into the star’s death was reopened 20 years later, but no evidence of Monroe’s death as a homicide was found.

    Related:

    Marilyn Monroe’s Golden Globe, Car Make Record Sales at Auction (PHOTOS)
    ‘Shows Nothing, Says Everything’: Photographer Tells Story of Marilyn Monroe’s Famous Nude Shots
    New Postmortem Photos of Marilyn Monroe Revealed After Nearly Six Decades - Report
    Photos: Ana De Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for New Netflix Biopic 'Blonde'
    Marilyn Monroe Death Case Was Reopened 20 Years After Her Death Thanks to This Man
    Tags:
    conspiracy theory, Marilyn Monroe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 6 - 13 September
    This Week in Pictures: 6 - 13 September
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse