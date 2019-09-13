Register
22:17 GMT +313 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shirts on the seats honoring Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (3) prior to his final regular season home game of his career at American Airlines Arena prior to the game between the Philadelphia 76ers before an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

    Photos: Porn Company BangBros Submits $10 Million Bid to Rename US Sports Arena

    © AP Photo/ Brynn Anderson
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    The Miami Heat, an American professional basketball team based in Miami, Florida, recently announced that it will be changing the name of its American Airlines Arena next year, and an unlikely suitor has proposed to replace the airline.

    The American Airlines Arena is a sports and entertainment complex located along Miami’s Biscayne Bay. The arena has carried the name of American Airlines for two decades, after Miami-Dade County sold the naming rights to the carrier for $41 million in 1999.

    However, Miami-Dade Deputy Mayor Ed Marquez on Monday confirmed that American Airlines is no longer competing to renew its naming rights to the arena.

    And with American Airlines’ deal set to expire at the end of the year, the name for the arena is on the market.

    To the surprise of many, Miami-based porn company BangBros was quick to submit a $10 million bid Thursday in an effort to become the title sponsor of the arena.

    ​“We've officially Submitted our $10,000,000 bid for the naming rights to the Miami Heat Arena. We wish to thank American Airlines for their past support of the @MiamiHEAT We intend to change the name to the BangBros Center aka 'The BBC'  #BangBrosCares,” the porn company tweeted Thursday, also attaching a statement.

    “To show how serious BangBros is, they have offered $10 million to Myles Gallagher of Cleveland’s Superlative Group, and are suggesting the name BangBros Center (The BBC) as the new home of the Miami Heat for the next decade. BangBros also already owns the domain ‘bangbroscenter.com’ to partner up and broadcast, promote, market, and help take the Heat from out of the 305 to Worldwide,” the statement reads.

    ​And as one might expect, Twitter had a ball with the bid.

    ​“Just imagine the scenes at the arena,” one user wrote.

    ​“Haven't paid for porn since 1998. Is there money in it? Apparently,” another commented.

    Related:

    Braless Fan at Basketball World Cup Ignites Twitter After Commentator’s ‘Freudian Slip’
    Australia Defeat US Basketball Team for First Time Ever
    Kim Jong-Un Reportedly Seeks Access to Top Basketball Players Amid Talks With US
    Arkansas Man Schools Dog With Basketball Game
    Basketball Player Handed Two-Year Ban for Faking Drug Test That Revealed He's Pregnant - Reports
    Tags:
    airline, naming, American Airlines, basketball
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 6 - 13 September
    This Week in Pictures: 6 - 13 September
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse