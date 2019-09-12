New Delhi (Sputnik) - Since posting the video on their relationship, neither Mendes nor Cabello has publically commented on the video or the reactions to it. Some have suggested that they are just watching the internet break loose from afar.

Hottest lovebirds on the block right now - Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello - who have been making the world go 'awww' with their rumoured affair, and public display of affection confirmed their relationship on Thursday with a crazy smooching video.

Mendes posted the video on his Instagram account.

Resorting to subtle humour in the video, Mendes can be heard saying he and Cabello were hurt after netizens compared their “weird” kissing faces to fish; and this prompted the couple to shoot a “how to kiss” video tutorial.

The video that shows the couple engaged in a passionate kissing session instantly went viral online.

On Mendes’ Instagram handle, the video has already neared 4.5 million views and over 70,000 comments.

Several celebrities like Charlie Puth, Ryan Tedder and Taylor Caniff joined in the fun and posted their reactions to the steamy video.

Soon, funny reactions to the video also started to flood Instagram.