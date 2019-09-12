'Shoot Them': Black Swedish Rap Artist Calls to Enslave, Kill Whites

“If any white guy or white girl is trying to talk s**t about you, shoot them!”, a popular YouTube profile JCBUZ urged in a closed group on social media.

Nigerian-born rap artist Jesse Ekene Nweke Conable, who goes by the handle JCBUZ, has published a rant in a closed Instagram group where he propagates racism and calls to kill whites, the news outlet Samhällsnytt reported.

According to Samhällsnytt, the Instagram account Barasvarta (“Blacks only”) is open only to blacks and has several hundred followers. It is run by Conable himself and features slogans such as “Black Power in Sweden” and “F*** White People”. In one of the videos, the Lund-based artist called on his “blacks brothers and sisters” to “continue the war”.

​According to Conable, “we, blacks” will “become number one and take over these whites”.

“Like these whites took us as slaves we should take them as slaves and treat them even worse”, Conable said in his rant.

According to him, blacks will become “the best at everything”.

“We'll take their b*****s and we'll take their money. To be perfectly honest, we will be the best race ever”, Conable went on. “We are African warriors, they are not on our level. This is just the beginning, black power”.

“If any white guy or white girl is trying to talk s**t about you, shoot them! If they talk s**t about your family, shoot them!” He concluded, demonstrating a gun with his hand.

The account also shares a meme with the text “You cannot be racist if you are not white”, as well as a video of a black boy winning a wrestling match against a white boy, followed by cheerful comments.

Following the Samhällsnytt publication, the account cautioned its readership of “a snitch among us”, whom it pledged to “delete”.

Jesse Ekene Nweke Conable or JCBUZ has almost 280,000 subscribers to his two YouTube accounts, where he reviews contemporary hip hop songs in Sweden and shares his own rap music. The 22-year-old immigrated from Nigeria in 2008. He now lives in Lund and has Swedish citizenship.