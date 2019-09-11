Mischief Managed! Man Faces Criminal Charges for Doing 'Doughnuts' on Trump's Golf Course - Reports

A man from New Jersey has been charged with willful trespass on property two weeks after allegedly breaking into Taylor Swift's mansion in Rhode Island, The Independent reported citing police.

Richard McEwan, 26, has targeted the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, doing "doughnuts" on the fairways in his Ford Focus on two separate dates, according to local police as quoted by The Independent.

A witness reportedly saw the car with a Rutgers University sticker and remembered a part of the license plate, which helped the police to find the man.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's office said that McEwan has been charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He caused more than $17,000 (£16,000) in damages, reports say.

Prior to that, the same man allegedly broke into the mansion of Taylor Swift, the famous singer. He reportedly jumped a fence, broke a glass door and then took his shoes off before walking around the property "to find Taylor". He was later released on bond.

BREAKING: NJ man arrested for doing donuts on @TrumpBedminster golf course on 9/3 & 9/10 ... Police say 26 yo Richard McEwan is also the same man arrested for breaking into @taylorswift13 RI home on 8/30 #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/UDrPcg4ric — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) September 10, 2019

​Doing "doughnuts" means performing a manoeuvre rotating the rear or front of the car around the opposite set of wheels in a continuous movement, making a circular skid-mark pattern of rubber and probably even causing the tires to emit smoke from the friction.