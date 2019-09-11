Priyanka Chopra Sizzles at New York Fashion Week in Black Plunging Neckline, Ab-flashing Dress 

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again became a stunning spectacle for the world when she donned a little black dress with a plunging neckline while appearing at the ongoing New York Fashion Week (NYFW) in Manhattan, US.

Detailed with a panel of see-through fabric, the full sleeved dress by London-based Scottish fashion designer Christopher Kane tastefully flashed Jonas' abs and waistline during designer Oscar de la Renta's show on Tuesday.

The mid-dress sheer fabric was completed with metallic embellishments and rose gold tassels.

The actress paired her body-hugging outfit with black Prada pumps and a metallic box-clutch from Oscar de la Renta, costing Rs two lakh (over $2,700).

Minimalised on accessories, the "Sky is Pink" actress sported her signature wavy hairstyle, brown lips, dense lashes and diamond earrings.

Even though the Quantico star has still not shared exclusive images of herself from the fashion show, she did take to her Instagram to share glimpses of the show with her 44 million followers.

Apart from Jonas, two other Bollywood celebrities - Jacqueline Fernandez and Sunny Leone - made it to the NYFW this season.

Walking for designer Archana Kochhar, Leone actually opened the fashion show on 8 September.