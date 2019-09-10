Stenin Press Photo Contest’s Awards Ceremony in Moscow - Video

The awards ceremony is being held at the State Historical Museum in Moscow, which will also host a display of photos taken by contestants from 11 to 29 September. After this, the photo exhibition will go on a global tour.

The winners of this year’s Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest are being announced in Russia on 10 September.

The contest, named after a Rossiya Segodnya photo correspondent who was killed while covering the conflict in eastern Ukraine on 6 August 2014, is held annually to encourage young talented photographers. Some 6,000 contributions from all over the world were received this year, with pictures from 17 countries making it to the shortlist.

