Stenin Press Photo Contest’s Awards Ceremony in Moscow - Video

The winners of this year’s Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest are being announced in Russia on 10 September.
The contest, named after a Rossiya Segodnya photo correspondent who was killed while covering the conflict in eastern Ukraine on 6 August 2014, is held annually to encourage young talented photographers. Some 6,000 contributions from all over the world were received this year, with pictures from 17 countries making it to the shortlist.
