Weird Science: Drug From Cow Urine-Dung Can Produce ‘Highly Intellectual’ Kids - Indian Govt. Body

New Delhi (Sputnik): Consuming a drug made out of a combination of cow urine and dung can develop “highly intellectual” children, an Indian government-run commission has claimed.

If pregnant women consume the drug regularly, they can give birth to “smart, highly intellectual and healthy children”, said the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) roughly translated as National Commission on Cows, set up by the Indian federal government for the conservation and development of cows and their progeny.

The commission is working with the Ministry of AYUSH, that deals with alternative medicine, to produce the drug made of cow urine, dung, milk, clarified butter and curd, The Print, a digital news platform, quoted its Chairman, Vallabhbhai Kathiria, as saying.

A former lawmaker from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kathiria said ancient Vedic texts have also vouched for this “Panchgavya” drug, which is made from five cow-related products.

He said the commission has approached the Ministries of AYUSH, Animal Husbandry and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to produce and market the drug on a large scale throughout the country.

Kathiria also said there is a plan to appoint Ayurvedic medicine practitioners in villages so that they prescribe this drug to pregnant women. According to Kathiria, the commission has selected 44 indigenous breeds so far for development and conservation. He, however, said the government is currently importing the semen of bulls from other countries to overcome the shortage of cattle-related semen.

He said: “Semen-production centres are already operating in Bhopal and Visakhapatnam where the semen of good breeds of indigenous bulls is produced with the help of genetic breeding.”

A junior minister for Animal Husbandry in the federal government, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, told The Print that the high medicinal value of indigenous cow milk has convinced the government to make its production one of the top priorities.

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) was set up by the government for the purpose of conservation and protection of cattle population, and increasing the livestock population in the country.