Register
19:54 GMT +305 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British pound notes

    Pound Rises From Record 34-Year-Old Low as UK MPs Take No-Deal Brexit Off Table

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    It’s been an eventful few days not only for the UK politics, with every Westminster meet-up on Brexit hitting headlines, but also a tough time for the British sterling pound, which happened to dip to its lowest level this week right as fears of early polls started to mount.

    The sterling has slightly rebounded against the dollar and euro from its 34 year-old low as a result of an exceptionally volatile trading period, while MPs voted against both Johnson’s hard no-deal Brexit initiative and blocked his calls for a snap election.

    The British national currency enjoyed the highest value in six months on Wednesday, reaching $1.2347, after an abrupt overnight surge of 1.4 per cent, on the heels of a heated debate in Parliament that prompted the expulsion of 21 Tory MPs. The timing is not accidental, according to City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta, who elaborated on the market now getting a breath of fresh air after the hardline Brexit is apparently no longer among the options:

    “It is all about politics in the markets at the moment,” she shared with the Telegraph proceeding:

    “It now looks more likely that a coalition of rebel Conservative MPs and opposition parties will take a no-deal Brexit off the table with legislation, which was what the market was hoping for.”

    The pound also showed an upward trend as the Upper Chamber agreed to rush a bill whereby the previously stated EU divorce deadline of 31 October would be postponed by three months.  The delay, analysts predict, would also have a positive effect on the pound, potentially lifting it to the $1.30 mark, the highest indicator in four months.

    “A delay for both Brexit and general election will continue to send the pound higher,” shared Neil Jones, head of hedge-fund currency sales at Mizuho Bank.

    However, the rates are still lingering well (about 8 per cent) below March’s 2019 highs of almost $1.34, as Boris Johnson suffered a triple defeat in the Commons over the past few days, with the Brexit deal, the key issue in British domestic politics, remaining unresolved. However, John Marley, a senior consultant at Smart Currency Business, believes any predictions may prove wrong given the state of uncertainty in today’s British election drama, which has yet to unfold:

    “With the results from any election so hard to forecast and the difficulty of still fixing on a deal, we think further pound rallies are likely to be limited until we have clarity on outcomes,” he summed up.

    UK’s Brexit debate has seen a new chapter after The House of Commons rejected Boris Johnson’s snap election proposal Wednesday night, okaying a so-called Benn Bill that stipulates Britain will exit the EU as planned on 31 October only provided there is a comprehensive deal with Brussels.

    A day before, the Tories lost their majority in the Commons, as a result of heated debate with lawmakers, including rebel Tories, demanding they take full-fledged control of the Brexit negotiations away from the government. In the middle of Johnson’s emotional speech, one Tory MP, Phillip Lee, rebelled, defecting to the Liberal Democrats, which meant that the Tories no longer hold a majority in the Commons.

    Related:

    Tommy Robinson ‘Lost 40 Pounds Through Starvation’ When Kept in 'Dickensian' Prison Cell – Report
    UK to Spend Extra 2.1 Billion Pounds on No-Deal Brexit Planning - Reports
    British Pound on Verge of Record 34-Year Low Amid Snap Election Fears
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, no-deal Brexit, finances, pound sterling, pound, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    From Dorian to Daniels
    From Dorian to Daniels
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse