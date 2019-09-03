Keith Richards Threatened to Kick President Trump From Building With Knife – Reports

Rolling Stones guitarist and overall legend Keith Richards has long been known or his dislike of President Trump, however there are a few curious details around his antipathy for the POTUS, as it follows from a report by Far Out Magazine.

At the time the Rolling Stones’ massive Steel Wheels tour was drawing to its end, the band manager suddenly woke up to the fact that the only suitable venue they could pick in Atlantic City was one owned by the billionaire-turned head of state – Plaza Hotel & Casino. Manager Michael Cohl went to great lengths to ensure the slated gig would go smoothly and, naturally, without Trump attending the event.

“I opened my big mouth in the meeting with The Rolling Stones where they go, “This is all great, but we’re not going to be affiliated with Donald Trump. At all. Screw you.” And I go, “I will control Donald Trump! Don’t you worry!” he told a Pollstar event cited by Far Out Magazine.

However, despite the band’s confidence in the manager’s powers to get things done, there was something that quickly spiralled out of control – namely the fact that among the attendees in the press room, where the legendary rock band was hoping to get new contacts, there all of sudden happened to be…Donald Trump. Cohl recalled lashing out at him:

“I give him the [come here gesture]. “Come on, Donald, what are you doing? A) You promised us you wouldn’t even be here and, B) you promised you would never do this.”

Trump instantly made an excuse, trying to explain his presence:

“But they begged me to go up, Michael! They begged me to go up!”

“I say, “Stop it. Stop it. This could be crazy. Do what you said you would. Don’t make a liar of yourself,” Cohl proceeded reminding the president of the earlier arrangements.

However it was not until the Rolling Stones, and more specifically Keith Richards, were notified about Trump attending the press room that the real drama, or rather the political theatre unfolded:

Cohl later said: “They call me back, at which point Keith pulls out his knife and slams it on the table and says, “What the hell do I have you for? Do I have to go over there and fire him myself? One of us is leaving the building – either him, or us.” I said, “No. I’ll go do it. Don’t you worry.”

Neither Keith Richards, nor Donald Trump has yet commented on the magazine report.