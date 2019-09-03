Register
12:51 GMT +303 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    International Festival 'Circle of Light' in Moscow

    New Geometry 'Circle of Light'

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    IX Moscow International Festival “Circle of Light”, the most desired and brightest open-air autumn event will immerse the Russian capital in an atmosphere of geometric and light illusions, creating a fantasy world, filled with the beauty of feelings.

    The festival lasts from 20th till 24th September. Every year hundreds of thousands people from various countries and regions of Russia come here to see one of the most popular and largest festivals in the world personally; extraordinary 3D-mapping and pyrotechnics shows, light installations and laser projections, latest trends of computer graphics and magnificent works of participants of the International completion “Art Vision” attract people annually.

    Multifaceted Festival

    The grand opening of the festival will take place on 20th September at the Grebnoy Canal. It will be represented as a multimedia musical “Seven Notes”, which is a union of art sensuality and technology accuracy. This show brings up a question of how musical harmony helps people find a way to spiritual harmony.

    The venue of the Grebnoy Canal, well-known to the festival’s spectator, will change the usual geometry resulting in an increase of the spectator zone area. The special construction will be erected above the canal: an arc connecting the two banks as a bridge; it will serve as a screen for video projections and a tool for light and fiery effects. More than one hundred burners and over two hundred fountains are allocated on the water surface as well as the water-fan screen, which visually approximates the musical’s characters closer to the audience. The ceremony will end with a 15-minute musical pyrotechnic show.

    On September 21st and 22nd at the Grebnoy Canal, the “Seven Notes” and the pyrotechnic show will be held repeatedly.

    The closing ceremony of the festival will take place at the same venue on September 24th. During the first part of this ceremony, spectators will watch the light novel “Code of Unity”, which carries the audience through the historical eras of our country in 25 minutes, as if it’s a time machine, and reminds us what makes millions of Russian people a united nation. For the first time, the residents of our country and spectators of the festival can become heroes of this performance.

    Circle of Light Moscow International Festival (File)
    © Sputnik / Evgenya Novozhenina
    Circle of Light Moscow International Festival (File)

    For those, who want to participate, the organizers hold the acquisition of children photos (until September 5th), which will appear in the show on the main site of the “Circle of Light” festival. The final point will be a musical pyrotechnic performance; the high-altitude firework show, during which the star domes, with a diameter of up to 300 meters, will cover the night sky of the capital.

    In the Centre of “Circle of Light”

    At the heart of the capital are installed two locations, waiting for the guests.

    The 270-degree panoramic venue on the Theatralnaya Square unites facades of three theatres (the Bolshoi, Maly and RAMT) in a single projection screen by special vertical planes. During the five festival days a light novel, dedicated to the Year of Theaters in Russia, the video mapping show “Spartak” and an architectural mapping show of the official partner of the festival, – the National Payment System “Mir”, – will be demonstrated there. Furthermore, the spectators will see the works of the international competition “Art vision” participants from five countries, which were concerned in “Classic” nomination.

    For the first time in the history of the “Circle of Light,” its venue will be the Polytechnic Museum, which has recently  ‘thrown off’ all the scaffolding. The venue will welcome guests of the festival with architectural video mapping dedicated to the history of this famous museum and the importance of science and technology.

    The Spaces Changed With Light

    Connoisseurs of evening park walks have an opportunity to find their ways into “Circle of Light”.

    For the first time, the Ostankino Park joined the festival with a route-journey through geometric illusions. Following this route, the park guests will see 15 thrilling installations of light and video projections. With the use of light effects, they will change the environment perception and transfer the audience in the world of the distorted reality.

    The journey into the world of illusions should be continued in the "Fairy Tale Park" of the Kolomenskoye Open-Air Museum. This venue is especially loved by families with children. The territory of the museum with an area of more than one and a half hectares will turn into a fairy forest, filled with the magic light of installations, architectural and landscape 3D-mapping performances. The “Fairy Tale Park” route is fraught with a meeting with Jinns, acquaintance with animated puppets and dancing creatures, and an opportunity to become a spectator of the “Circle of Light” hidden between the dense thickets of the Kolomna forest.

    Furthermore, a concert of the People’s Artist of Russia Dmitry Malikov will be held on 22nd September in Kolomenskoye. He will perform the author songs and musical compositions.

    No less spectacular will be a visit to the park on Poklonnaya Hill. Spectators will see the premiere of “Space Odyssey” show presented on the panoramic façade of the Museum of the Great Patriotic War. The show will drive spectators in the interstellar space. Light travel will allow you to dive into the depths of space and give you an opportunity to get acquainted with its exciting and mysterious phenomena.

    Circle of Light Moscow International Festival (File)
    © Sputnik / Evgenya Novozhenina
    Circle of Light Moscow International Festival (File)

    The last year shows, dedicated to the military history of Russia and the city of Moscow, will be shown on the façade of the Museum of the Great Patriotic War.

    This year, the Museum the Great Patriotic War venue will become a part of the international “Art Vision” competition in the Modern nomination for the first time. The best creative works by participants from 11 countries will be presented on the facade of the building.

    Recreational Geometry

    The subject of the “Art Vision VJing” contest will be audio-visual geometric images created by VJs from different parts of the globe. On Saturday evening, September 21st, in the Arbat Hall the competition participants will perform a show of synchronization of changing visual forms and music. International light and music party will be especially exciting for the club music fans.

    The educational program had become a good tradition of the Moscow International Festival “Circle of Light”. On September 21st and 22nd at the Digital October Center within the masterclasses, panel discussion and lectures the leading specialists of lighting design and video projection will hold the lessons of “light geometry”, and share their experience of implementing large-scale project all around the world, they will also talk about the pitfalls of the organizational process of lighting performances and discuss technical innovations and current industry trends.

    Related:

    WATCH Spectacular Show at Closing Ceremony of Circle of Light Festival in Moscow
    Circle Of Light Festival: Phenomenal Light Show Performed at Bolshoi Theater
    Opening Ceremony of International 'Circle of Light' Festival in Moscow
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Tags:
    Circle of Light, festival, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stunning Cadet Girls Take Military Oath at Russian Aviation School
    Stunning Cadet Girls Take Military Oath at Russian Aviation School
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse