Shadow Network of Airbnb Sex Dungeons on Offer for Pleasure-Thirsty BDSM Fans

It appears the practice of finding cheap places on Airbnb to spend a vacation or just a weekend away has grown beyond the conventional framework of booking a bed and a meal, as more and more saucy offers are popping up on the famous booking website.

A covert underworld of sex dungeons and a vast network of kinky love palaces appear to be concealed within the picturesque non-suggestive entrances of common apartments or pied-a-terre condominiums. The range of equipment is truly wide, and it varies from place to place.

For instance, according to a Somerset Live report, visitors or residents of the West Country in south-western England can rent the Annexe – an “adult retreat” complete with a fully-equipped toy room with whips to crops, gags, ropes and chains meant to guarantee a “safe, secure and comfortable space for those looking to live out their erotic fetishes and fantasies.”

The price is very much competitive with all the rest of offers - £100 for one night or £450 for seven nights, but it does include breakfast, which may come in handy indeed after a lengthy and exhausting role play session.

For more gregarious individuals, there is another option – Studio Onyx, just a short ride from the M5, which can accommodate up to 25 individuals and is similarly well-stocked with arousing fetishes to cater to every whim. Along with a fully-equipped dungeon it boasts something that may come as a surprise – a “medical room” that consists of an examination table with multiple restraints and even a gynaecologist’s chair.

Other corners of Europe also have rental venues appropriate for BDSM fans: for instance in Athens they may consider the following 1200 square foot play space:

“You can relax, enjoy the beautiful Athens or the beach side and then return to your castle and play with your partner”, the description reads.

There are also options to consider for those seeking more transparency in their choice of a specialised place to stay while on vacation. A popular venue for sex-thirsty couples (or groups) is Kink B&B, a narrowly-specialised sex-room rental network, which offers erotic spaces across the USA, London and across the rest of Europe. They even boast a prison cell near Leipzig in Germany, much appreciated by Orange Is The New Black fetishists.

BDSM enthusiasts like, for instance, Los Angeles dominatrix Justine Cross view sex palaces like Kink B&B as a big step forward for the kink community that is wishing to come out of the shadows, while sex dungeon ads can often be censored and blocked by regular rental sites. “The more ways we have to legitimise ourselves, it'll start to be perceived as normal and reach more people”, Cross told Playboy. There is a shortcoming, though, as listing BDSM- specialised venues for rental leaves entrepreneurs’ own private interests exposed to leaks, as follows from a tweet by Zack Whittaker from tech blog TechCrunch: