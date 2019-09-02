A convicted UK cannibal who strangled two women and ate the flesh of one got a prison job which could not have been more ironic: cooking for his fellow prisoners, The Daily Mirror report says.

Graham Fisher’s relationship with food is so unhealthy, from every point of view, he’d fit in a horror movie or probably make a great Batman villain. In 1998, he strangled his neighbor Clare Letchford, 40, cut a piece of flesh from her arm and ate it. Eight days later, 75-year-old Beryl O’Connor was also found strangled nearby, but her corpse had not been cannibalized.

The Daily Star report adds that he set both women on fire while they were still alive, but it is unclear whether he ate Letchford’s arm raw or cooked.

Later, safely behind bars in the Broadmoor high-security asylum, Fisher was determined to be “criminally insane” after assaulting Spanish tourists at knifepoint, and in 2008, confessed to killing the two women, which resulted in a 21-year sentence. Prosecutors branded him a “sexual sadist,” The Daily Star report says.

While in the asylum, Fisher has continued with unhealthy culinary practices, gorging on snacks until he reached a 133 kg weight, which forced the staff to fit him with a gastric band at a reported cost of over $18,000.

The inmate now has the occupation of cooking food for fellow inmates, including making pizza, chicken curries and sponge cakes, noted the Mirror.

“I love to cook… I made banoffee flavour sponge, ginger sponge and lemon sponge,” the man disclosed, according to the Sunday People. “I also like to make chicken curry. My personal easy favourite is cheese, tomato and onion on toast cooked in the oven.”

Fisher disclosed he would like to serve as a psychiatric counsellor to “help people through trauma,” but admitted that “given [his] criminal record it is highly unlikely.”

A Hollywood director with a knack for twisted psychic villain stories (read: Todd Phillips and his upcoming Joker), would find this man’s story to be a gold mine. For the families of his victims, however, the story becomes a horrifying reality.