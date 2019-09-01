Register
01:24 GMT +301 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Joaquin Phoenix

    ‘You Start to Go Mad’: Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About His Role in ‘Joker’

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Society
    Get short URL
    122

    The actor who portrayed the Joker in the eponymous movie which premiered Saturday told reporters he had to go through some serious mental exercises to catch the correct mindset of a damaged man who evolves into the twisted villain during the film.

    This Saturday, a new DC movie ‘Joker’, which, unlike predecessors, focuses entirely on one of the most iconic comic book villains ever created, premiered at the 76th Venice International Film Festival. With late Heath Ledger’s legendary portrayal of the Joker in The Dark Knight, actor Joaquin Phoenix was in for some serious competition, and, judging by the first reviews, he’s got the job done right.

    Speaking at the Venice Film Festival, Phoenix said he did not refer to “past interpretations of the character.”

    “For me, the attraction to make this film and this character was that we were going to approach it in our own way,” he said, according to The Daily Beast.

    In order to portray the character, named Arthur Fleck, who lives in deep poverty with his mother, Phoenix famously lost 52 pounds in six months, and, according to his confession, it had some unexpected effects.

    “The first thing for us was the weight loss—I think that’s really what I started with. And, as it turns out, that then affects your psychology. You start to go mad when you lose that amount of weight in that amount of time,” Phoenix said. “There’s a book that I read about political assassins and would-be assassins that I thought was really interesting, and kind of breaks down the different types of personalities that do those sorts of things.”

    In order to better understand the mind of his character, Phoenix had to personally fill in the Joker’s diary. Phoenix said that movie director Todd Phillips gave him an empty journal and told him to fill it with what is supposed to be the Joker’s mindset.

    “I didn’t know what to write, so I asked [Todd] for some suggestions, and after a few days, I ignored his suggestions and suddenly it was coming out,” Phoenix said. It became a really important part of the discovery of the character at that time.”

    Interestingly, Ledger used the same method when he was preparing for his own portrayal of the Joker. For a span of six weeks, Ledger locked himself away in a hotel room, writing the Joker’s diary and experimenting with voices.

    "It's a combination of reading all the comic books I could that were relevant to the script and then just closing my eyes and meditating on it,” the late actor said about the process.

    One of the defining traits of Phoenix’s Joker is an uncontrollable laugh, a byproduct of Arthur Fleck’s brain injury. In the movie, Fleck carries a laminated card that reads “forgive my laughter, I have a brain injury.” Delivering this kind of laughter on demand turned out to be a real challenge for Phoenix’s skills, the actor said.

    “Before I even read the script, Todd came over and talked me through what he wanted out of this character and this movie, and he showed me some videos, and he described the laughter as something that was almost painful,” offered Phoenix. “And so ultimately, I think Joker is a part of him that’s trying to emerge, and I think that was a really interesting way of looking at this laugh…It felt like a new, fresh way of looking at it. But honestly, I didn’t think that I could do it. I would practice alone and then asked Todd to come over to audition my laugh, because I felt like I had to do it on the spot and in front of somebody else. It took me a long time.”

    The actor said that while many may see ‘Joker’ as a tragedy, he personally was focused on whatever bright things the damaged villain carried in his mind.

    “I was interested in the light of Arthur, for lack of a better word,” he said. “It wasn’t just the torment; it was his struggle to find happiness, to feel connected, to find the warmth and love—that’s the part of the character I was interested in and worth exploring.”

    ‘Joker’ is the first DC movie that paints a definitive backstory for the eponymous character. Prior to the movie, it was a long-running tradition that the Joker had no past. As the character states in one of the comic book issues, “if I’m going to have a past, I prefer it to be multiple choice.”

    Related:

    Fans Wow First Look at Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood Comeback Movie
    UK Police Probe 'Very Authentic' Porn Movie With Sex Acts in NHS Hospital - Reports
    Trump Says ‘Hollywood is Racist’, Blasts It for ‘Very Dangerous Movies’
    Singer Kid Rock Accuses Taylor Swift of Supporting Democrats ‘Because She Wants to Be in Movies’
    Universal Pictures Cancels ‘Elites vs. Deplorables’ Movie After Mass Shootings in El Paso, Dayton
    J Lo Says She Felt ‘Sick’ Watching Her Character in Upcoming ‘Hustlers’ Movie
    Tags:
    movie, DC Comics, Joaquin Phoenix
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Margot Robbie arrives at the Australian Premiere of 'I, Tonya' on January 23, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
    Rich and Fabulous: Top-10 Highest Paid Actresses This Year According to Forbes
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse