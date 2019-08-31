Register
05:35 GMT +331 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, center, is escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican navy marines at a hanger in Mexico City, after he was captured overnight in the beach resort town of Mazatlan

    Mexican Fortune Teller Predicts Dire Future for Notorious Drug Lord El Chapo - Report

    © AP Photo / Eduardo Verdugo
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A US federal judge in July sentenced notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin Guzman, 62, known as El Chapo (Shorty), to life in prison. The US court convicted the leader of the ruthless Sinaloa Cartel on 10 counts, including drug trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy.

    Mystic Mhoni Vidente, a high-profile soothsayer in the kingpin's native Mexico, claimed that El Chapo will die in prison, The Daily Star reported Friday.

    According to the fortune teller, "there are no coincidences in life and everything happens for a reason. This year, I think El Chapo will probably die of a heart attack", Vidente claimed, suggesting that the accused kingpin will soon become depressed before being hit with a heart attack, UK-based media reported.

    The Mexican medium earlier correctly predicted of the death of former Arsenal football star Jose Antonio Reyes, and was right - although the guess was low-hanging fruit - that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, woudl get pregnant shortly after marrying her husband Prince Harry.

    According to The Daily Star, citing El Chapo's lawyer Mariel Colon, the Mexican drug lord is currently in poor health and gradually losing his eyesight, adding that El Chapo is increasingly isolated as no one else speaks Spanish in the US prison where he is being kept.

    El Chapo reportedly escaped prison twice in Mexico before being extradited to the US.

    The bandit escaped from the Altiplano maximum-security prison in Mexico on 11 July 2015 using an underground tunnel. Mexican authorities searched for El Chapo for months before capturing him and returning him to Altiplano.

    The Sinaloa cartel, named after El Chapo's home Mexican state, reportedly smuggled cocaine from Colombia through Mexico to the enormously profitable United States drug market. Sinaloa is also reportedly responsible for a major portion of cocaine, heroin and marijuana sold in the streets of the United States and Europe.

    The violent cartel was also reportedly an active participant in ruthless drug wars for amassed criminal assets, influence and territory. Newly-discovered graves are constantly found across Mexico. According to the latest official data, Mexico prosecutors have discovered over 3,000 secret graves between late 2006-2019.

    Related:

    The Last Narco? El Chapo Joins a Long List of Mexican Cartel Bosses to Face Jail
    El Chapo’s Lawyers Seek Retrial Citing Jury Misconduct – Report
    Mexican Drug Lord El Chapo Sentenced to Life in Prison - Reports
    El Chapo's Drug Cartel May Be Behind Massive Meth Supplies to Australia – Report
    Tags:
    Mhoni Vidente, fortunetellers, drugs, Mexico, El Chapo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Performers in costumes take part in the carnival on the main Parade day of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on August 26, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 August
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse