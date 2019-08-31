Mexican Fortune Teller Predicts Dire Future for Notorious Drug Lord El Chapo - Report

A US federal judge in July sentenced notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin Guzman, 62, known as El Chapo (Shorty), to life in prison. The US court convicted the leader of the ruthless Sinaloa Cartel on 10 counts, including drug trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy.

Mystic Mhoni Vidente, a high-profile soothsayer in the kingpin's native Mexico, claimed that El Chapo will die in prison, The Daily Star reported Friday.

According to the fortune teller, "there are no coincidences in life and everything happens for a reason. This year, I think El Chapo will probably die of a heart attack", Vidente claimed, suggesting that the accused kingpin will soon become depressed before being hit with a heart attack, UK-based media reported.

The Mexican medium earlier correctly predicted of the death of former Arsenal football star Jose Antonio Reyes, and was right - although the guess was low-hanging fruit - that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, woudl get pregnant shortly after marrying her husband Prince Harry.

According to The Daily Star, citing El Chapo's lawyer Mariel Colon, the Mexican drug lord is currently in poor health and gradually losing his eyesight, adding that El Chapo is increasingly isolated as no one else speaks Spanish in the US prison where he is being kept.

El Chapo reportedly escaped prison twice in Mexico before being extradited to the US.

The bandit escaped from the Altiplano maximum-security prison in Mexico on 11 July 2015 using an underground tunnel. Mexican authorities searched for El Chapo for months before capturing him and returning him to Altiplano.

The Sinaloa cartel, named after El Chapo's home Mexican state, reportedly smuggled cocaine from Colombia through Mexico to the enormously profitable United States drug market. Sinaloa is also reportedly responsible for a major portion of cocaine, heroin and marijuana sold in the streets of the United States and Europe.

The violent cartel was also reportedly an active participant in ruthless drug wars for amassed criminal assets, influence and territory. Newly-discovered graves are constantly found across Mexico. According to the latest official data, Mexico prosecutors have discovered over 3,000 secret graves between late 2006-2019.