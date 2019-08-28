Former 'Mythbusters' Host Jessi Combs Dies in Oregon Attempting Speed Record

Professional speed racer and former host of the popular TV show 'Mythbusters', Jessi Combs died Tuesday at the age of 39 in a crash in the Alvord Desert in Oregon as she was piloting a jet car attempting to again break the land-speed record, NBC News reported, citing local authorities.

According to media reports, citing the Harney County Sheriff's office, Combs was identified as the driver and sole fatality connected with the accident in the desert about 90 miles (144 kilometers) south of Burns, Oregon, which is under investigation.

Founding Mythbusters host Adam Savage expressed his condolences on Twitter.

I’m so so sad, Jessi Combs has been killed in a crash. She was a brilliant & too-notch builder, engineer, driver, fabricator, and science communicator, & strove everyday to encourage others by her prodigious example. She was also a colleague, and we are lesser for her absence. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) August 28, 2019

Kari Byron, another former host of Mythbusters, also tweeted her condolences. "So sad to hear about Jessi. She was a badass. Always pushing limits. Sending smiles into the universe for her", Byron said.

Terry Madden, a member of Combs' team, said she died "in a horrific accident", that he "was the first one there" and "did everything humanly possible to save her".

Jessi Combs hosted not only Mythbusters, but also Discovery's "Break Room," as well as "Overhaulin'" and "All Girls Garage" on Velocity.