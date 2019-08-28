Campaign to Boycott Indian Products Kicks Off in Pakistan on Twitter Over Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Pakistani twitterati have given a clarion call to stop using “Made in India” products amidst anger in Islamabad over the revocation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan recently shut down Karachi airspace for all international flights and threatened India with closing land trade routes to India.

To protest against India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and show solidarity with Kashmir, Pakistani twitter users are sharing a list of Indian products and brands which they want all Pakistanis to avoid.

However, the Indian twitterati has watered down the campaign by sharing matching tweets using the same hashtag.

Various infographics, with the slogan “Be Pakistani, Watch Pakistani” and a list of Indian television channels, along with various FMCG brands, are making rounds on Twitter, with calls to boycott entertainment and products coming from India to Pakistan.

All Pakistanis are requested to boycott all kinds of Indian products.

Be Pakistani and boycott India.

pic.twitter.com/U4B5YrD494

​A Pakistani politician also joined the campaign, calling for boycotting Indian products.

The whole nation should boycott the all Indian products. It is call of the day.



pic.twitter.com/J1bUuHpuDS

I request all fellow Pakistanis except @realshoaibmalik and #hasanali to boycott all Indian products #BoycottIndianProducts — sadia.khurram (@sadiakhurram) August 28, 2019

​Indian Twitter users, however, are using the same hashtag to highlight the potential damage that banning Indian products could do to the Pakistani economy, while some have enjoyed the whole hoopla by just sharing memes and jokes.

So they are don’t have a money means loss of economy that’s why they are trending #BoycottIndianProducts 😂😂 — Anjan Pujar (@pujar_anjan) August 28, 2019

#BoycottIndianProducts

its trending ( reasons )

1. 20% because Pakistan people making trend

2. 80% Indians laughing at them but using this hashtags !

_ _

and still they think ,making trends on twitter means they are winner 😆😆 god bless them with positivity — Chetan from 🇮🇳 (@twitychetz) August 28, 2019

Dear Pakistanis if you want to #BoycottIndianProducts then you should boycott Pakistan too . Because pakistan is also produced by India ,so logically Pakistan is also an Indian Product. — Krishna tripathi (@tkrishna420) August 28, 2019

😅 Dear #Pakistan , your water comes from #India too.. going to stop drinking water?🤣#BoycottIndianProducts



Karlo Jo kar sakte ho karlo

pic.twitter.com/3keUTZqiMb pic.twitter.com/N7XCenpUJV

