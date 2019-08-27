Video: US Woman Uses Grinding Saw to Break Into Botox Clinic

Officials with Texas’ Sugarland Police Department are on the lookout for a saw-wielding woman who was recently caught on surveillance footage using a power tool to break into a medical spa and steal anti-aging products.

Ring surveillance footage initially shows the unidentified woman walking up to the entrance of Sugar Land’s Botox RN Med Spa at about 8:25 p.m. local time on Friday. Although the individual eventually walks away after being unable to pry open the doors with her hands, it’s not long before she returns to the scene with a battery-powered grinding saw.

After all is said and done, the yoga-pants-wearing woman manages to get inside the establishment. She reportedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of Botox products, according to local media out KTRK.

"She looks like the average soccer mom in a Mercedes, trying to break into a business," Alonso Perez, a registered nurse serving as the lead injector of Botox RN, told the station. "[The woman] had no regards for anyone else's property, had no regards for her own safety by doing what she was doing with a power tool to a window.”

Perez, who spent 15 years working to build up his business, is personally offering a $5,000 reward in the matter. He further told the station that the August 23 burglary came just one day after someone broke a window at the establishment’s entrance, and that in the month prior a separate Botox RN location had its glass broken.

It’s unclear if the woman in the surveillance footage is connected to the past burglary attempts.

Police are urging individuals with any information regarding the incident to reach out to the department.