Register
17:55 GMT +327 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Vidya Balan

    Actress Vidya Balan Opens up About Casting Couch Incident

    © Photo: balanvidya/instagram
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actress Vidya Balan has opened up about her brush with a casting couch in the South Indian film industry while walking down memory lane recalling her rejections, and struggles.

    Having emerged as one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood for her path-breaking performances in films like “Kahaani”, “The Dirty Picture”, “Paa”, “No One Killed Jessica”, Balan has revealed all this was not without initially coming across a casting couch incident. 
    She says it happened when she was trying to take a plunge in Tollywood, the southern Indian film industry.

    She recalled how a filmmaker insisted on meeting her in a room after another filmmaker dropped her from a film for her unconventional looks.

     

    View this post on Instagram

    Today for a special interview , Outfit - @yavi Makeup - @shre20 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when

    A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

    In an interview with entertainment website PinkVilla, Vidya said, "One day I remember I was in Chennai and this director came to meet me. I said let's sit in the coffee shop, and he kept insisting that he wants to talk to me and that we should go to the room. I left the door of my room open, and he left within five minutes. This incident suddenly struck me today when I'm talking about this."

    The actress, who won India's fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri, also recalled being criticised by a producer who dropped her from a film, making her feel so ugly, that she refrained from looking at herself in the mirror for days.

    "There was a Tamil film I was doing, and I was thrown out of the film…I had really begun to fade, so my worried parents flew to Chennai with me, and we went to the producer's office. The producer showed us the clippings from the film, and he said 'just look at her does she look like a heroine..."

    "I felt ugly. I felt like s**t for months, and I don't think I looked at myself in the mirror… For the longest time I had not forgiven that man but today, thanks to that I realised that I have to love and accept myself the way I am," the actress told the PinkVilla website.

    The actress, who paved her way to Bollywood while struggling through body shaming and breaking the stereotypical image of an actress, made her debut in Bollywood in 2005 with the award-winning film "Parineeta.

    She has also broken a glass ceiling by her bold performance in the biopic film "The Dirty Picture" in which she played the character of actress Silk Smitha, a sought-after erotic actress in the 1980s.

    Related:

    Desi Version of ‘Tik-Tok’ by Indian Actress Leaves Netizens in Splits (VIDEO)
    Bollywood Launches #WhyTheGap Campaign for Underprivileged Kids
    Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra Bags Hollywood Superhero Film
    Have a Seat: Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ Statue Pops Up Near Oscar Venue
    Tags:
    Indians, India, films, producer, actress, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Wife
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Wife
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse