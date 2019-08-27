Stand-up Comedian Gets Trolled After 'Peace" Jibe at PM Modi

New Delhi (Sputnik): A popular Indian comedian appears to have stirred the hornet’s nest while trying to make a joke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

By tweeting “The letter “P” in “Narendra Modi” stands for Peace”, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra appeared to have offended sensibilities of many twitter users.

The letter “P” in “NARENDRA MODI” stands for Peace. — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 27, 2019

Most Twitter users have blamed him for making off-the-cuff remarks and not abiding by proper etiquette or paying attention to context. Incidentally, there is no ‘P’ even in Modi’s full name – Narendra Damodardas Modi.

The comedian, with a fan following of 484,000, is now being trolled on social media for unnecessarily taking a dig at the Indian prime minister who has 49.6 million followers on Twitter alone.

The remark has not just evoked highly abusive tweets, but many of them being quite critical of him as well. Within two hours, there were over 3,000 Tweets and counting.

Till 12 PM I didn't know who this guy is, and now he is all-around Twitter. New trend is to abuse The Prime Minister, Republic of India to become a social media sensation over night.. 😂#kunalkamra pic.twitter.com/bUSyTX2drt — Girish H M (@girish_hm) August 27, 2019

Just like letter 'H' in Kunal Karma stands for Humour. — Noted Historian (@NotedHistorian) August 27, 2019

The letter N in Narendra Modi definitely stands for 'NO NONSENSE'



BUT



The letter F in your 'Kunal Kamra' stands for Funny — Vagisha (@vagishasoni) August 27, 2019

The letter “C” in “Kunal Kamra” stands for Comedian. — चार लोग 2.0 (@WoCharLog) August 27, 2019

The letter “F” in “KUNAL KAMRA” stands for Funny. pic.twitter.com/ysHi8oKwvX — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) August 27, 2019

​Others slammed him and shared hilarious memes.

The letter “P”बड़ी ज़ोर से लगा 👇🏻😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LL7W3sBkUu — Jatinder kumar tony (@tony_jatinder) August 27, 2019

Several others criticized him for misusing freedom of speech to express himself in a derogatory manner.

DARE you to stand in China/Pakistan/Afghanistan/Korea(both) and say anything disrespectful about their PM & President & get out alive.

Phir pata chalega Freedom of speech ki kimat is jaise and shaila rashid jaise logon ko. — Shru (@Shru2810) August 27, 2019

Scientists need to design new vaccines to cure anti-modism. Also counselling is required to treat Modi-phobia. It is becoming an epidemic. Kunal saab, focus on what you do best. Don't waste your life like @ashoswai in hating Modi. Do something good for mankind. — Rajnish Sharma (@rajnish1Midas) August 27, 2019

