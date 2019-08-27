Register
08:43 GMT +327 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Heidi Klum arrives at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

    Supermodel Heidi Klum Flashes Thong Squeezing Into Pants After Honeymoon, Blames Pasta Diet

    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell/Invision
    Society
    Get short URL
    103

    German model Heidi Klum tied the knot with Tom Kaulitz, 17 years her junior, in a secret ceremony on 22 February this year, after announcing their engagement in December.

    Supermodel Heidi Klum posted a video on her Instagram Stories on Monday where she tries to squeeze into a pair of pink and white houndstooth-print skinny pants from the new line for her followers.

    The German model, 46, jokingly blamed eating far too much pasta on her honeymoon for her struggles to fit into the exciting new pieces from her friend and social media influencer Chiara Ferragni’s fashion line.

    Klum is heard saying:

    “Chiara thank you so much! I think you are very kind and very nice to send me a small in these jeans but I think I'm a medium if not a large. Or maybe on my honeymoon I ate a bit too much pasta in Italy but this is where it is”.

    The “Project Runway” host did a bit of a shimmy, but the reluctant pants hesitated mid-butt, showing the top of her black thong.

    Luckily, other items sent to Klum by Ferragni, several sweaters, pink glitter heels and a makeup palette, didn’t present any similar size impediments.

    On Monday night Heidi Klum, fresh off her honeymoon, rocked the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

    The 46-year-old mother-of-four looked stunning in a super-short sequined mini dress with a cleavage-framing cut-out.

    Heidi Klum secretly wed her toyboy fiancé Tom Kaulitz in a low-key ceremony on 22 February this year, after announcing their engagement in December.

    Klum had flashed her engagement ring on social media , sharing a picture of herself with Kaulitz, where she tells her fans: “I SAID YES!”

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Congratulations, Heidi Klum! Her BF Tom Kaulitz popped the question! #Repost @heidiklum ・・・ I SAID YES ❤️

    Публикация от Christine KAURdashian (@christinekaurdashian)

    Her followers inundated her with messages of congratulations.

    Heidi revealed she got engaged to her boyfriend in December.

    The America’s Got Talent judge admitted that the age difference with Tom Kaulitz - 17 years her junior - led to a lot of questions when they first started dating. She told InStyle:

    “Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself. My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.
    You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles”.

    Klum shares four children, Leni, 14, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and eight-year-old Lou, with her ex-husband Seal. The two split in January 2012.
    Heidi and Tom started dating after Klum parted ways with art dealer Vito Schnabel after three years together.

    Related:

    Ex-Top Model Who Gave Heidi Klum Middle Finger Struggles to Make Ends Meet
    Top Model Heidi Klum Goes TOPLESS for Sexy 'Goodnight' VIDEO
    Heidi Klum Teases Fans With Nude ‘Hello’ From Japan
    Heidi Klum Flashes Slightly More Than Social Media Censorship Might Allow on Honeymoon
    Model Heidi Klum Triggers Social Media Storm Posting Tiny Bikini Butt Pics
    Tags:
    supermodel, model, MTV, MTV, Heidi Klum
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Exotic Magnificence: Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse