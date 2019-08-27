Missy Elliot Wins 2019 MTV Video Vanguard, Sends Social Media in Tailspin With Her Performance

“I love y’all. I promised I wouldn’t cry this time because I cry at every awards show [...] This Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award means so much to me. I’ve worked diligently for over two decades and I never thought that I would be standing up here receiving this award [...] Y’all are the icing on the cake. Y’all are the beat to the heart. I dedicate this to every dance community out there”, Elliott said emotionally before bringing a few of her younger dancers up to the microphone to celebrate them as “the next generation”.
Missy Elliott killed it #VMAs pic.twitter.com/FENMCCIsuk— 🥀 K I N G D O M 🥀 (@knumutaka) 27 August 2019
In response to Elliott’s performance and speech, her fans instantly took to social media, creating a Twitter storm to her greatness.
ALL HAIL 🙌🏾👑 Missy Elliott #VMAs pic.twitter.com/T1zcskmRhg— Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) 27 August 2019
Missy Elliott invented music videos. It’s not up for debate. #VMAs 👑— Cocoa Butter (@cocoabutterbf) 27 August 2019
Wait, so after Missy completely left the stage awash in her legacy and blessed the generations of the future... we are just gonna keep going with an award show?— Bedder (@itgetsbedder) 27 August 2019
Elliot, 48, earlier tweeted an emotional thank you after the news broke that she would become the first female rapper to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, telling fans that she is "crying happy tears".
I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award😭🙏🏾❤️ I Thank my FANS “Supafriends” who fought diligently to see this day come🙏🏾@KidFury @crissles who rooted for years 4 me🙏🏾 I am crying happy tears😭Thank you God @MTV @vmas am SO HUMBLED🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/udfhBNc78k— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) 12 August 2019
