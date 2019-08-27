Register
    Singer Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during her concert on the beach of North Coast city of New Alamein, north of the Egyptian Capital Cairo on August 9, 2019.

    J Lo Says She Felt ‘Sick’ Watching Her Character in Upcoming ‘Hustlers’ Movie

    According to the actress, the criminal stripper character she plays is very far from her own lawful personality. As a professional, however, once she got onstage, she had to adopt the badass attitude regardless.

    Jennifer Lopez confessed she had a hard time watching herself playing a stripper in the upcoming crime comedy movie ‘Hustlers,’ according to Entertainment Tonight.

    "When I watched the movie for the first time, I was like, a little bit sick to my stomach," she said, commenting on one scene. "I was like, 'Oh my God! What are they doing? They are going to kill this guy! They were playing with fire."

    According to Lopez, the character’s behavior contrasts dramatically with her own personality.

    "I'm a by-the-book kind of person. Like, I'm always afraid. I don't want to jaywalk or anything," Lopez confessed.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    3 more shows to go... soaking in every moment...☀️☀️☀️ #itsmypartytour #asummeriwillneverforget See you tonight Malaga!!!!

    Публикация от Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

    She also said the hardest part for her was the costumes – or, the lack thereof.

    "It's not like me being onstage with a bunch of tights and fishnets on and bodysuits," she said. "Those are sexy costumes. This is another level. You're out there naked!"

    According to Lopez, the role demanded that she play a badass stripper who has no problems dancing in a G-string, but that did not mean that as a person she felt that way.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Leo’s be like...#meow 🦁#LeoSeason #ItsMyParty @niyamasol kittykat leggings set ✨

    Публикация от Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

    “I was terrified,” she said in an interview to Variety. “I felt exposed. I was like, ‘I’ve never done anything like this. I’m going to be up there in f***ing dental floss. What is this? Who is this person?’"

    Despite the anxiety, when the work began, she felt better, the actress said. She likened being onstage as a stripper to performing before an audience as a rock star.

    “You get up there, and you have to have a ‘f--- you,’ empowered attitude. You have to take your power back. You have to be so bold,” she said. "It’s almost like when you say you’re a rock star, you have to be arrogant to go up there in front of all those people or you crumble.”

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    We were born to be Hustlers. 😉 Here is the official @HustlersMovie poster - in theaters September 13! 💸✨❤️#HustlersMovie

    Публикация от Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

    The movie, starring J Lo, Constance Wu, Cardi B and Keke Palmer, will premiere on 13 September in the US.

