US Judge Rules Medical Company Johnson & Johnson Helped Fuel Oklahoma Opioid Crisis

Balkman said that Johnson & Johnson must pay $572 million to help ease the opioid epidemic.

“The state [met] its burden that the defendants Janssen and Johnson & Johnson’s misleading marketing and promotion of opioids created a nuisance as defined by (the law), including a finding that those actions compromised the health and safety of thousands of Oklahomans," Balkman said during his ruling, which comes after a seven-week trial which started on May 28.

According to Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, Johnson & Johnson, which marketed the opioids Duragesic and Nucynta, heavily marketed the drugs to doctors and understated the risks starting in the 1990s. The state was seeking more than $17 billion from Johnson & Johnson, CNBC reported, claiming that the epidemic created by Johnson & Johnson would cost the state between $12.7 and $17.5 billion.

The American multinational pharmaceutical and medical devices company also revealed it would appeal Balman's ruling in the case.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the opioid crisis has claimed more than 400,000 lives in the US between 1999 and 2017. Around 68% of the drug overdose deaths in the US in 2017 were caused by an opioid, the CDC also states.

Two drug companies, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Purdue Pharma, which invented the powerful opioid painkiller OxyContin in 1996, both settled with the state before the trial began. Purdue Pharma agreed to a $270 million settlement with the state of Oklahoma in March while Teva Pharmaceuticals settled for $85 million with the state in June. Both companies did not admit any wrongdoing.

Americans are more likely to die from opioid overdoses than from vehicle crashes for the first time ever, according to 2017 data.

A report released in January by the National Safety Council (NSC), a nonprofit, public service organization promoting health and safety in the US, found that opioid overdoses are currently the fifth most likely cause of death, with the odds of dying from overdose being 1 in 96. By comparison, the odds of dying in a motor vehicle crash are 1 in 103, the sixth most likely cause of death, according to 2017 data from the National Safety Council.