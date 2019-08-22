‘Same Lies’: Twitter Unsurprised as Former Trump Press Secretary Lands Fox News Gig

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, one of the more controversial figures to have held the position for the Trump administration, is now embarking on a new job as - drum roll, please - a Fox News contributor. Shocker.

Fox News, the media company founded by Roger Ailes and Rupert Murdoch in October 1996, announced Thursday that Sanders will be providing “political commentary and analysis” on all of the media outlet’s divisions, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital and the Fox Nation streaming service.

In a statement on her new employer, Sanders remarked that she is “beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis.”

Over on the Twittersphere, netizens were not surprised at all, and many were quick to make their feelings known about the new hire.

​The Arkansas native is set to make her debut on September 6 during the live broadcast of “Fox & Friends.”

Sanders served as the White House press secretary for the Trump administration from July 2017 through June 2019. She initially joined the administration as the deputy press secretary before being promoted to replace then-Press Secretary Sean Spicer.