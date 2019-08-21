New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has urged that Unicef stop using Indian- American actress Priyanka Chopra as its UN Goodwill Ambassador because she continues to support the Indian government despite it issuing threats of “nuclear war”.

In a letter, dated 20 August, Mazari has requested that Unicef’s Executive Director Henrietta H Fore remove the Indian-American actress as a goodwill ambassador, a position the Quantico star held since 2016.

Sent letter to UNICEF chief regarding UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace Ms Chopra pic.twitter.com/PQ3vwYjTVz — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) 21 August 2019

The demand came after Priyanka had a verbal spat with a Pakistani woman in Los Angeles on 10 August.

The woman accused her of encouraging war over Priyanka’s tweet in which she expressed her support for the Indian Armed Forces, the same day India carried out airstrikes on terrorist camp inside Pakistan and Priyanka tweeted: “Jai Hind (Long live India) #IndianArmedForces”.

​During an event at Beautycon in Los Angeles, Priyanka addressed the Pakistani woman’s remark saying that although she is deeply pacifist and has friends in Pakistan, she remains loyal to her homeland (India).

She also said stressing the importance of treading the “middle ground” between the two conflicting sides: “I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don’t yell”.

In her complaint, the cabinet minister said: “The recent crisis in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK) has been the result of the Modi Government's violation of all the international conventions that it is a signatory to, along with UNSC resolutions as well as conducting a campaign of ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims in IOK.”

She cited her reason for complaining against Priyanka as, “Ms. Chopra has publicly endorsed this Indian government position and also supported the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by the Indian Defence Minister.”

She said her support for the Indian government is against the principles of peace and goodwill, therefore, it has become a global mockery.

Tensions soared between the two countries after the Government of India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as federally administered Union Territories.

The Pakistani-Indian conflict is deeply rooted in a long-standing territorial dispute with the Kashmir region, the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state, having been an apple of discord in the two countries' bilateral relations since they gained independence from Britain in 1947.