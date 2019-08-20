Register
21:59 GMT +320 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    iPhone

    Apple Accidentally Unpatches Fixed iOS Security Flaw Leaving Devices Vulnerable to Hackers - Reports

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Apple had professedly fixed a bug which allowed the installation of any third party software back in july. Hackers however publicly released a jailbreak for updated iPhones this weekend for the bug, making it the first freely available jailbreak for iPhones in years.

    Users of Apple devices are being warned online to take particular care of their cyber security over the coming days after an accidental update from the company reopened a security flaw in the latest version of iOS, which can be exploited by hackers, as reported by The Guardian.

    Apple released an update for iOS this week, claiming fixed security bugs as well as introducing Apple Card to the US.

    However, the company had unknowingly reopened a security flaw which had been fixed back in April, allowing any third-party software to be installed onto Apple devices.

    iPhone
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    iPhone

    According to Google’s bug-hunting team Project Zero, who discovered the problem, the security breach could allows “a malicious application … to execute arbitrary code with system privileges.”

    Google Project Zero's Ned Williamson told VICE's Motherboard that the mistake could lead to iPhones being targeted for spyware.

    "Somebody could make a perfect spyware ... malicious app could include an exploit for this bug that allows it to escape the usual iOS sandbox--a mechanism that prevents apps from reaching data of other apps or the system--and steal user data."

    Another scenario is a hacker including the exploit in a malicious webpage, and pairing it with a browser exploit, according to the researcher" he added.

    The problem was originally reported to Apple in March and fixed and updated by June.

    Hackers and miscreants everywhere can theoretically get their software installed onto Apple devices and compromise a victim's device.

    Making it the first time in years that Apple has had an open flaw which can be taken advantage of by hackers.

    It is extremely rare that self-professed high data-security companies such as Apple which use iOS become compromised.

    The last time the new iOS become vulnerable to jailbreak was in 2015, only lasting for about seven days.

    iPhone security expert Stefan Esser, took to twitter warning people of the hack:

    “I hope people are aware that with a public jailbreak being available for the latest iOS 12.4 people must be very careful what apps they download from the Apple AppStore. Any such app could have a copy of the jailbreak in it.”

    Some users asked for clarity while others said they had no issue with the mistake.

    Javvad Malik, a security awareness advocate at KnowBe4 said: “No company is immune from making mistakes, even Apple, especially when the software is so complex as the iPhone.” 

    “While there is a window of opportunity available until a fix comes out to take advantage of the vulnerabilities, users can be vigilant to protect themselves by validating the apps they are downloading are legitimate and safe. Any attackers will likely try to fool users into downloading malicious versions of software to try and exploit the vulnerability.”

    "Jailbreaking iPhones can leave them open to many threats – so should not be done” he warned.

    According to The Guardian who contacted Apple, iOS 12.4.1 is expected to be fixed again in a few days’ time.

     

    Related:

    Apple to Pay One Million Dollar Bounty to Anyone Who Can Hack iPhone
    Big Appetite: Hungry Seagull Eats Entire Apple Pie in One Monstrous Gulp
    Some Apple Laptops Banned on Flights by US Air Regulators - Reports
    Microsoft Hires Apple’s Ex-Siri Chief Amid Plans for Future AI Development
    Tags:
    iOS, security, hackers, Apple
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse