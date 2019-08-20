Two Lawmakers, Once Caught Watching Porn, Return as Ministers in India’s Karnataka State

New Delhi (Sputnik): Years after having resigned from the state legislature for allegedly watching pornography, two lawmakers in the Indian state of Karnataka have returned to the newly elected state government as ministers.

The duo - Laxman Sangappa Savadi and C.C. Patil - are part of a total of 17 ministers inducted into the State Cabinet that was constituted under Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

In 2012, the two Bharatiya Janata Party ministers sparked furore on national television in India for violating the sanctity of the Karnataka Assembly by watching porn during a session of the state assembly.

Then Minister for Cooperation Savadi and Minister for Women and Child Development Patil were forced to resign after they were caught "with their pants down" by Indian news channels, which telecasted Savadi sharing a porn clip with his colleague Patil while being in the state assembly.

Later, Sadvi even drew flak for making an unapologetic remark in a bid to dodge the controversy, claiming they were actually viewing the porn clips for an “educational purpose”.

On Tuesday, both legislators were administered oaths by Governor Vajubhai Vala.

The chief minister, who had been running a one-man cabinet for over 20 days, has announced his State Cabinet.

Others who took oath of office and secrecy were Govind Karajol, Ashwath Narayan C.N., K.S. Eshwarappa, R. Ashoka, Jagadish Shettar, B. Sreeramulu, and S. Suresh Kumar.

V. Somanna, C.T. Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, Kota Shrinivas Poojari, J.C. Madhu Seamy, H. Nagesh, Prabhu Chauhan, and Shashikala Jolle Annasaheb were also on the list.